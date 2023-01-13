Alice Cooper Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alice Cooper and his band have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Too Close For Comfort, the newly planned shows are planned in April and May.

In June, Alice will tour with Hollywood Vampires through parts of Europe before joining as the opening act for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's co-headlining tour in August. Alice is also scheduled for a number of festival performances during 2023.

When do Alice Cooper 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for fan club members begin January 17. Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

