Alice Cooper Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Hollywood Vampires, opening for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 13, 2023

Alice Cooper and his band have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Too Close For Comfort, the newly planned shows are planned in April and May.

In June, Alice will tour with Hollywood Vampires through parts of Europe before joining as the opening act for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's co-headlining tour in August. Alice is also scheduled for a number of festival performances during 2023.

When do Alice Cooper 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for fan club members begin January 17. Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
May 2
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
May 3
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
May 6
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at The Sanford Center
The Sanford Center Bemidji, MN
May 9
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
May 10
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 13
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
May 14
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
May 15
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 17
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
May 18
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Aug 5
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at JMA Wireless Dome
JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY
Aug 8
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 11
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 13
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Charles Schwab Field
Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Aug 16
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
Aug 18
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Sun Bowl Stadium
Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso, TX

We recommend following Alice Cooper on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alice Cooper's Zumic artist page.

2
189
Alice Cooper
image for artist Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
