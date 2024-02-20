View all results for 'alt'
Alice Cooper Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 20, 2024

Alice Cooper and his band added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Too Close For Comfort, six new shows are set at venues across the UK in October. The opening acts on select dates will be Primal Scream, Glen Matlock, and / or The Meffs.

This is a big touring year for Alice. After European festival shows in June and July, next on tap is a North American tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter.

When do Alice Cooper 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for fan club begin February 21. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alice Cooper Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 6
Trondheim Rocks at Dahls Arena
Dahls Arena Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Heavy Weekend - Nancy Open Air at Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air
Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air Maxéville, Lorraine, France
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Aug 20
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 22
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 25
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 27
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 28
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 30
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 31
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 1
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 3
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 4
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 6
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 8
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 10
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 11
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 12
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 15
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 17
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 18
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 14
Alice Cooper, Primal Scream, and The Meffs at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Alice Cooper, Primal Scream, and The Meffs at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Alice Cooper, Primal Scream, and The Meffs at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Alice Cooper, Primal Scream, and The Meffs at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Alice Cooper, Glen Matlock, and The Meffs at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Alice Cooper, Glen Matlock, and The Meffs at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alice Cooper on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alice Cooper's Zumic artist page.

