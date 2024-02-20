Alice Cooper Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alice Cooper and his band added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Too Close For Comfort, six new shows are set at venues across the UK in October. The opening acts on select dates will be Primal Scream, Glen Matlock, and / or The Meffs.

This is a big touring year for Alice. After European festival shows in June and July, next on tap is a North American tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter.

When do Alice Cooper 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for fan club begin February 21. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets

