Alice Cooper Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alice Cooper and his band added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as Too Close For Comfort, six new shows are set at venues across the UK in October. The opening acts on select dates will be Primal Scream, Glen Matlock, and / or The Meffs.
This is a big touring year for Alice. After European festival shows in June and July, next on tap is a North American tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter.
When do Alice Cooper 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for fan club begin February 21. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Alice Cooper Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 7
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival
Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 6
Dahls Arena
Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Festivalpark Stenehei
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air
Maxéville, Lorraine, France
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Aug 20
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 22
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Aug 25
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 27
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 28
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 30
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 31
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Sep 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 3
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Sep 4
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Sep 6
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Sep 7
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Sep 8
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Sep 10
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 11
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 15
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 18
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 14
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Alice Cooper on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
