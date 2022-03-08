Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates with opening act Bush on select dates. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale venues across America.

At this time, these are the only scheduled performances Alice in Chains have set. Next month, Breaking Benjamin begin a North American tour with Seether, Starset, and Lacey Sturm along with festival appearances. Bush will perform in Australia this month before touring through Europe in June in addition to festival slots.

When do Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Breaking Benjamin fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Alice in Chains / Bush fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

