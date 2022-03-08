View all results for 'alt'
Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking across America with Bush
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2022

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates with opening act Bush on select dates. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale venues across America.

At this time, these are the only scheduled performances Alice in Chains have set. Next month, Breaking Benjamin begin a North American tour with Seether, Starset, and Lacey Sturm along with festival appearances. Bush will perform in Australia this month before touring through Europe in June in addition to festival slots.

When do Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Breaking Benjamin fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Alice in Chains / Bush fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Alice in Chains Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 14
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Alice in Chains All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 10
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 11
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 13
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 14
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 16
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 17
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 20
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Westfair Amphitheater
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Aug 22
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 24
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 27
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 29
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 31
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 2
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 5
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 7
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 8
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 10
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 14
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 16
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 20
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 21
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 27
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 28
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 30
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 1
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 4
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Oct 5
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Oct 8
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, check out their Zumic artist pages.

