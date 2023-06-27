Alice in Chains Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, grunge veterans Alice in Chains added 2023 tour dates.

The newly announced headlining shows are set at North American venues in September and October. These concerts are planned during the same fall months when Alice will also be gigging with Guns N' Roses.

When do Alice in Chains 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AIC2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alice in Chains All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alice in Chains on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Alice in Chains Zumic artist page.