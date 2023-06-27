View all results for 'alt'
Alice in Chains Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Guns N' Roses
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 27, 2023

This week, grunge veterans Alice in Chains added 2023 tour dates.

The newly announced headlining shows are set at North American venues in September and October. These concerts are planned during the same fall months when Alice will also be gigging with Guns N' Roses.

When do Alice in Chains 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AIC2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alice in Chains All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at Kauffman Stadium
Kauffman Stadium Kansas City, MO
Sep 24
Alice In Chains at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Sep 26
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Sep 28
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Oct 1
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Alice in Chains at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 5
Alice in Chains at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Oct 7
Alice in Chains at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 8
Alice in Chains at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 10
Alice in Chains at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Oct 11
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Alice in Chains at Idaho Central Arena
Idaho Central Arena Boise, ID
Oct 14
Alice in Chains at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 16
Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alice in Chains on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Alice in Chains Zumic artist page.

