Alicia Keys Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Keys To The Summer' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 18, 2023

Alicia Keys has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Keys To The Summer.

Twenty-two newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. In a press release, Keys discussed what fans can expect to see at these new shows:

The Keys To The Summer tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer.

Next month, Alicia plans to tour Latin America.

When do Alicia Keys 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Keys Soulcare. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Alicia Keys artist presale password is KEYS2THESUMMER, the Ticketmaster presale password is VIBES23, the Live Nation code is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alicia Keys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at HSBC Arena - Rio
HSBC Arena - Rio Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 5
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
May 7
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
May 9
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
May 11
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 14
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 17
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 19
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Jun 28
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 30
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 2
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 3
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 5
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Jul 7
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 9
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 10
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 12
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 14
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 15
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jul 17
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 18
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jul 21
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jul 23
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jul 24
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 27
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 28
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jul 30
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 1
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 2
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alicia Keys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alicia Keys' Zumic artist page.

