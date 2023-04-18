Alicia Keys Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alicia Keys has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Keys To The Summer.

Twenty-two newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. In a press release, Keys discussed what fans can expect to see at these new shows:

The Keys To The Summer tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer.

Next month, Alicia plans to tour Latin America.

When do Alicia Keys 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Keys Soulcare. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Alicia Keys artist presale password is KEYS2THESUMMER, the Ticketmaster presale password is VIBES23, the Live Nation code is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alicia Keys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

