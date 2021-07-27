Alina Baraz Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alina Baraz is making a name for herself in the R&B world. Last year, she released her first full-length album, It Was Divine, featuring collaborations with Khalid, NAS, 6LACK, and Smino. This week, she shared plans for 2021 tour dates billed as Alone With You, which is also the title of her new song.

The newly announced North American concerts will make stops at mid-size venues from September into November. After earning the opening act slot for some of Coldplay's 2017 North American tour, these headlining performances will give fans an opportunity to see and hear her in a more intimate setting.

When do Alina Baraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Alina Baraz on her social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

