Alina Baraz Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B artist on the move
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2021

Alina Baraz is making a name for herself in the R&B world. Last year, she released her first full-length album, It Was Divine, featuring collaborations with Khalid, NAS, 6LACK, and Smino. This week, she shared plans for 2021 tour dates billed as Alone With You, which is also the title of her new song.

The newly announced North American concerts will make stops at mid-size venues from September into November. After earning the opening act slot for some of Coldplay's 2017 North American tour, these headlining performances will give fans an opportunity to see and hear her in a more intimate setting.

When do Alina Baraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alina Baraz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 6
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Alina Baraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 1
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 2
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 3
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 6
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 8
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 9
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 15
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 16
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 18
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Oct 19
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 21
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 22
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 24
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 3
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 5
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 10
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 12
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 13
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 14
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 16
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 20
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Nov 21
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL

We recommend following Alina Baraz on her social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alina Baraz's Zumic artist page.

artists
Alina Baraz
genres
R&B Singer-Songwriter
