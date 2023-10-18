Alkaline Trio Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Alkaline Trio announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs.

The new concerts are set in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. The opening act for the new dates will be NY band Drug Church. Over 25 shows are scheduled at this time.

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs is scheduled for release on January 26. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

Alkaline Trio All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Alkaline Trio 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alkaline Trio on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

