Alkaline Trio Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2023

Alkaline Trio announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs.

The new concerts are set in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. The opening act for the new dates will be NY band Drug Church. Over 25 shows are scheduled at this time.

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs is scheduled for release on January 26. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

Alkaline Trio All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 22
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 23
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Feb 24
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 26
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 27
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Feb 28
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 1
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 3
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 5
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 6
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 9
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Knockdown Center
Knockdown Center Queens, New York
Mar 10
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 12
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 15
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Mar 16
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 17
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 18
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 20
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 21
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 23
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 24
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 25
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 27
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 29
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Mar 30
Alkaline Trio and Drug Church at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
When do Alkaline Trio 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alkaline Trio on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alkaline Trio's Zumic artist page.

