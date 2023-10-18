Alkaline Trio Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Alkaline Trio announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs.
The new concerts are set in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. The opening act for the new dates will be NY band Drug Church. Over 25 shows are scheduled at this time.
Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs is scheduled for release on January 26. Watch the music video for the album's title track.
Alkaline Trio All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 22
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Feb 24
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 26
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Feb 27
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Feb 28
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 1
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 3
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 5
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 6
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 9
Knockdown Center
Queens, New York
Mar 10
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Mar 12
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 15
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Mar 16
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Mar 17
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Mar 18
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 20
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Mar 21
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 24
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 25
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 27
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Mar 29
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 30
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
When do Alkaline Trio 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Alkaline Trio on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
