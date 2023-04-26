View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

All Time Low Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Mayday Parade and Gym Class Heroes
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Maryland rockers All Time Low have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as "The Sound Of Letting Go" — a song from their newest album, Tell Me I'm Alive — the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and / or Lauran Hibberd. Next month, All Time Low will begin a tour of the USA and Mexico with Mayday Parade and Games We Play. The group also has festival performances booked in Florida, Mexico, Wisconsin, and Las Vegas.

When do All Time Low 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

All Time Low Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 12
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 15
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

All Time Low All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
SunFest at West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL Florida, United States
May 18
All Time Low and Mayday Parade at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 19
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 20
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 23
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 24
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 26
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
May 27
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 28
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
May 30
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jun 1
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 2
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 3
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Jun 4
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 6
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 7
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 9
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 10
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Jun 11
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 14
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jun 16
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 22
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, and Games We Play at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 24
Machaca at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jun 30
Illenium, All Time Low, Said the Sky, and Imanu at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 1
Illenium and All Time Low at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 19
Reverb Music Festival at Eau Claire Event District
Eau Claire Event District Eau Claire, WI
Sep 8
All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Maryland State Fairgrounds
Maryland State Fairgrounds Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Sep 10
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 12
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 15
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 17
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 22
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 23
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 24
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 26
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Amp Ballantyne
The Amp Ballantyne Charlotte, NC
Sep 27
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 1
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 3
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Oct 6
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 7
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 11
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 16
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 17
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow All Time Low on social media and joining the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out All Time Low's Zumic artist page.

1
264
artists
All Time Low
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Power Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist All Time Low
All Time Low
Sep
12
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep
15
All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low Share 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 25, 2018
Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low Share 2018 Tour Dates: Ti...
Tickets Emo Rock Pop Punk All Time Low Dashboard Confessional Gnash
3
2470
image for article Blink-182 Sets 2016 Tour Dates with A Day To Remember, All-American Rejects, and All Time Low: Ticket Presale Code Info
April 28, 2016
Blink-182 Sets 2016 Tour Dates with A Day To Remember, All-Americ...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Punk Rock A Day To Remember All Time Low Blink-182 The All-American Rejects Los Angeles, CA Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Bangor, ME Boise, ID Boston, MA Buffalo, NY Camden, NJ Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO El Paso, TX Greenville, SC Hartford, CT Hershey, PA Holmdel, NJ Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Irvine, CA Las Vegas, NV Minneapolis, MN Nashville, TN Oklahoma City, OK Phoenix, AZ Pittsburgh, PA Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Saratoga, NY Scranton, PA Seattle, WA St. Louis, MO Tampa, FL Toronto, ON Vancouver, BC Virginia Beach, VA Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL DJ Spider
1
4818
image for article Riot Fest Announces 2013 Lineup
May 16, 2013
Riot Fest Announces 2013 Lineup
News AFI All Time Low Best Coast Blink-182 Blondie Brand New GWAR Motörhead Public Enemy Rancid Say Anything Taking Back Sunday The Devil Wears Prada Toots and the Maytals Violent Femmes Yellowcard Chicago, IL Illinois United States Bad Brains
1
979
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart