All Time Low Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Maryland rockers All Time Low have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as "The Sound Of Letting Go" — a song from their newest album, Tell Me I'm Alive — the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and / or Lauran Hibberd. Next month, All Time Low will begin a tour of the USA and Mexico with Mayday Parade and Games We Play. The group also has festival performances booked in Florida, Mexico, Wisconsin, and Las Vegas.

When do All Time Low 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

All Time Low All Tour Dates and Tickets

