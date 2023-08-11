Allison Russell Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Singer-songwriter Allison Russell has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Returner. The LP is scheduled for release on September 8.

The newly planned concerts are set at music venues across North America from October into January. In the coming months, Allison has headlining shows and a number of festival performances lined up.

Allison Russell All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Allison Russell 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Allison Russell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

