Allison Russell Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Returner' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2023

Singer-songwriter Allison Russell has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Returner. The LP is scheduled for release on September 8.

The newly planned concerts are set at music venues across North America from October into January. In the coming months, Allison has headlining shows and a number of festival performances lined up.

Allison Russell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 30
Allison Russell at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
Allison Russell at Caramoor Center For Music Arts
Caramoor Center For Music Arts Katonah, NY

Allison Russell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 12
Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival at Deer Lake Park
Deer Lake Park Burnaby, BC, Canada
Aug 17
Allison Russell at Whistler Summer Concert Series
Whistler Summer Concert Series Whistler, BC, Canada
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival at Salmon Arm Fairground
Salmon Arm Fairground Salmon Arm, BC, Canada
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Catbird Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Harbour Blues 'N Roots Festival 2023 at Ship Point (Inner Harbour)
Ship Point (Inner Harbour) Victoria, BC, Canada
Aug 26
Allison Russell at The Badlands Amphitheatre
The Badlands Amphitheatre Drumheller, AB, Canada
Sep 2
Allison Russell at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion at Downtown Bristol
Downtown Bristol Bristol, TN
Sep 12
to
Sep 17
Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival at Downtown Frederiction
Downtown Frederiction Fredericton, NB, Canada
Sep 13
to
Oct 17
CityFolk Festival at Lansdowne Park
Lansdowne Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park
Wiggins Park Camden, NJ
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
FreshGrass MASS MoCa Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Sep 23
Farm Aid at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 13
Allison Russell at The Ark - Ann Arbor
The Ark - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Oct 19
Allison Russell at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Allison Russell at Princess Theatre
Princess Theatre Decatur, AL
Oct 21
Allison Russell at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 25
Allison Russell at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX
Oct 28
Allison Russell at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Oct 29
Allison Russell at MIM Music Theater
MIM Music Theater Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Allison Russell at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Allison Russell at Sweetwater Music Hall
Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA
Nov 5
Allison Russell at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Nov 7
Allison Russell at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
Nov 9
Allison Russell at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Nov 10
Allison Russell at Admiral Theatre
Admiral Theatre Bremerton, WA
Nov 11
Allison Russell at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Nov 13
Allison Russell at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 15
Allison Russell at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 16
Allison Russell at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 17
Allison Russell at Harris Concert Hall
Harris Concert Hall Aspen, CO
Dec 3
Allison Russell at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Dec 7
Allison Russell at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Dec 8
Allison Russell at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Dec 9
Allison Russell at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jan 11
Allison Russell at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jan 13
Allison Russell at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO
Jan 14
Allison Russell at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jan 16
Allison Russell at St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center Grand Rapids, MI
When do Allison Russell 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Allison Russell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Allison Russell's Zumic artist page.

