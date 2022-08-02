Allman Family Revival Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Since 2017, Devon Allman has been doing Allman Family Revival shows, keeping the music of his late father Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band alive. This week, the Revival set 18 newly added concert dates at venues across the USA in November and December of 2022. Now in its sixth year, these shows have become a welcome annual tradition.

The musician personnel is built around The Devon Allman Project along with Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Alex Orbison, and the River Kittens. As if that weren't enough, there are guest appearances scheduled with George Porter Jr., Luther and Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Samantha Fish, and G. Love. Those acts will also serve as opening bands for select shows, with the exception of G. Love and the Dickinson brothers who are listed as only collaborators. The lineup details for each show are available below.

When do Allman Family Revival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales for artist begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is Revival22. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In a press release, Devon shared his excitement about the upcoming concerts:

We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival…but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance….making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.

My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth,” Allman says. “Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him.

