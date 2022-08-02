View all results for 'alt'
Allman Family Revival Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'People can you feel it?'
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 2, 2022

Since 2017, Devon Allman has been doing Allman Family Revival shows, keeping the music of his late father Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band alive. This week, the Revival set 18 newly added concert dates at venues across the USA in November and December of 2022. Now in its sixth year, these shows have become a welcome annual tradition.

The musician personnel is built around The Devon Allman Project along with Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Alex Orbison, and the River Kittens. As if that weren't enough, there are guest appearances scheduled with George Porter Jr., Luther and Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Samantha Fish, and G. Love. Those acts will also serve as opening bands for select shows, with the exception of G. Love and the Dickinson brothers who are listed as only collaborators. The lineup details for each show are available below.

When do Allman Family Revival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales for artist begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is Revival22. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Allman Family Revival Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Allman Family Revival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Nov 27
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Nov 28
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Nov 29
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Nov 30
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Allman Family Revival with George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners at Florida Theater
Florida Theater Jacksonville, FL
Dec 2
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 3
Allman Family Revival and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival and Dumpstaphunk at Shubert Theatre - MA
Shubert Theatre - MA Boston, MA
Dec 4
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at Warner Theatre Torrington
Warner Theatre Torrington Torrington, CT
Dec 6
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson and Samantha Fish
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson and Samantha Fish at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Dec 7
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson and Samantha Fish
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson and Samantha Fish at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 8
Allman Family Revival with Luther & Cody Dickinson
Allman Family Revival with Luther & Cody Dickinson at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Dec 9
Allman Family Revival with G. Love, Luther & Cody Dickinson
Allman Family Revival with G. Love, Luther & Cody Dickinson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 10
Allman Family Revival with Cody & Luther Dickinson
Allman Family Revival with Cody & Luther Dickinson at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Dec 12
Allman Family Revival with Cody & Luther Dickinson
Allman Family Revival with Cody & Luther Dickinson at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Dec 14
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Dec 15
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at International Westgate Theater - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
International Westgate Theater - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Allman Family Revival with G. Love, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with G. Love, Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Dec 17
Allman Family Revival with G. Love., Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk
Allman Family Revival with G. Love., Ivan Neville, and Dumpstaphunk at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA

In a press release, Devon shared his excitement about the upcoming concerts:

We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival…but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance….making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.
My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth,” Allman says. “Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him.

For more, check out the Allman Family Revival Zumic artist page.

Allman Family Revival
Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Rock Southern Rock
Allman Family Revival
