Allman Family Revival Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Supergroup celebrates the music of Gregg Allman
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2021

Devon Allman is keeping the music of his late father Gregg alive with a newly reimagined supergroup called the Allman Family Revival. Devon first formed the band in 2017 to celebrate Gregg's 70th birthday. The concerts will make stops at North American venues from November into December.

The core members of the Allman Family Revival will be Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr., River Kittens, and more. Special guests will join the lineup in select cities, including Kenny Wayne Sheperd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, Kenny Arnoff. Now in its fifth year, these concerts have become an annual tradition.

When do Allman Family Revival 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is REVIVAL2021. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Allman Family Revival Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 5
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 8
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Allman Family Revival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 27
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 29
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Majestic Theater - Dallas
Majestic Theater - Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 30
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 1
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Saenger Theater
Saenger Theater New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Dec 3
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Dec 5
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 7
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 8
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 9
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 10
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 11
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Dec 12
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 14
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Brady Theater
Brady Theater Tulsa, OK
Dec 16
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Dec 17
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 18
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Dec 19
Allman Family Revival
Allman Family Revival at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

In a press release, Devon shared his excitement about the upcoming concerts:

My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth... Knowing dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.

For more, check out the Allman Family Revival Zumic artist page.

