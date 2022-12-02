View all results for 'alt'
alt-J Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Awesome Wave' to 'The Dream' - 10 year shows
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published December 2, 2022

alt-J added a few 2023 tour dates.

The band will play four concerts in March at classy venues in big cities. Two shows in LA at the Wiltern and one each in Brooklyn's Kings Theatre and Oakland's Fox Theater are scheduled in March. For these dates, the band will perform their first album, 2012's An Awesome Wave, in its entirety for the first time in the USA.

Previously, alt-J announced April - May shows in New Zealand and Australia in conjunction with The Dream, their fourth and latest studio album. The raw LP captures the band with a more organic sound than previous records, but still their heartfelt signature takes on rock, funk, folk, and indie pop. Surely one of the best LPs of 2022 — their best yet?

When do alt-J 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alt-J Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 13
alt-J
alt-J at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Alt-J All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
Isle of Light Music Festival
Isle of Light Music Festival at Faro De Punta Torrecilla
Faro De Punta Torrecilla Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Mar 13
alt-J
alt-J at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Vive Latino Festival
Vive Latino Festival at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Mar 20
alt-J
alt-J at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 21
alt-J
alt-J at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 23
alt-J
alt-J at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Apr 18
alt-j
alt-j at Spark Arena
Rescheduled
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 25
alt-j
alt-j at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 26
alt-j
alt-j at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 27
alt-j
alt-j at Riverstage
Rescheduled
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
May 2
alt-j
alt-j at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
May 3
alt-j
alt-j at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 7
alt-j
alt-j at HBF Stadium
Rescheduled
HBF Stadium Mount Claremont, WA, Australia
Jul 5
to
Jul 9
Festival Beauregard
Festival Beauregard at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France

We recommend following alt-j on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the alt-j Zumic artist page.

Alt-J
Indie Pop Indie Rock
