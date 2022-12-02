alt-J Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

alt-J added a few 2023 tour dates.

The band will play four concerts in March at classy venues in big cities. Two shows in LA at the Wiltern and one each in Brooklyn's Kings Theatre and Oakland's Fox Theater are scheduled in March. For these dates, the band will perform their first album, 2012's An Awesome Wave, in its entirety for the first time in the USA.

Previously, alt-J announced April - May shows in New Zealand and Australia in conjunction with The Dream, their fourth and latest studio album. The raw LP captures the band with a more organic sound than previous records, but still their heartfelt signature takes on rock, funk, folk, and indie pop. Surely one of the best LPs of 2022 — their best yet?

When do alt-J 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alt-J All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following alt-j on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the alt-j Zumic artist page.