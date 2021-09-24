View all results for 'alt'
alt-j Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Portugal. The Man, Sir Chloe, & Cherry Glazerr
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 24, 2021

Indie avant-garde rockers alt-j are making big plans for 2022. This week, the group announced North American tour dates from February into April, making stops at large-scale venues.

Portugal. The Man will join as a second headliner on all these American dates, while Sir Chloe will be the opening band on the first leg of concerts and Cherry Glazerr will be the opening band for the second leg. During the summer of 2022 alt-j plans to make a handful of festival appearances in Europe, and the band's social media says more tour announcements are expected in the future.

When do alt-j 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 28. Spotify, American Express and Chase cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alt-J Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 11
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Alt-J All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 26
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 1
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 2
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 4
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Mar 5
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Mar 6
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Mar 9
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 12
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Mar 13
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 15
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 16
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 19
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Mar 20
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Sir Chloe at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 23
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at 1st Bank Center
1st Bank Center Broomfield, CO
Mar 25
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 26
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 27
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Mar 30
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 1
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Apr 3
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at UCCU Center
UCCU Center Orem, UT
Apr 7
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Apr 8
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Apr 9
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 11
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 13
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Apr 14
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Apr 15
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 17
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr
alt-j, Portugal. The Man, and Cherry Glazerr at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following alt-j on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 11, 2022, alt-j plan to release a new album titled The Dream. Check out the music video for their new song "U&ME." For more, check out the alt-j Zumic artist page.

