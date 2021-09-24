alt-j Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie avant-garde rockers alt-j are making big plans for 2022. This week, the group announced North American tour dates from February into April, making stops at large-scale venues.

Portugal. The Man will join as a second headliner on all these American dates, while Sir Chloe will be the opening band on the first leg of concerts and Cherry Glazerr will be the opening band for the second leg. During the summer of 2022 alt-j plans to make a handful of festival appearances in Europe, and the band's social media says more tour announcements are expected in the future.

When do alt-j 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 28. Spotify, American Express and Chase cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alt-J All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following alt-j on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 11, 2022, alt-j plan to release a new album titled The Dream. Check out the music video for their new song "U&ME." For more, check out the alt-j Zumic artist page.