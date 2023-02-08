Alter Bridge Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alter Bridge have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Pawns & Kings.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in May with opening act Sevendust on select dates. Alter Bridge are currently on a North American tour with Mammoth WVH, Red, and Pistols At Dawn. The hard rockers also have festival performances in the USA and Europe on their schedule.

When do Alter Bridge 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLACKBIRD. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Alter Bridge on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

