View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Alter Bridge Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Mammoth WVH and Sevendust
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2023

Alter Bridge have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Pawns & Kings.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in May with opening act Sevendust on select dates. Alter Bridge are currently on a North American tour with Mammoth WVH, Red, and Pistols At Dawn. The hard rockers also have festival performances in the USA and Europe on their schedule.

When do Alter Bridge 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLACKBIRD. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alter Bridge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Feb 11
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 14
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 15
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 17
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Feb 18
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 10
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Downstream Casino Resort
Downstream Casino Resort Quapaw, OK
Mar 11
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 14
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Mar 15
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 17
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 18
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Mar 20
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 21
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 23
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Mar 26
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Mar 28
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 29
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 31
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Apr 1
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
May 6
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
May 7
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 9
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 11
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 13
Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
May 14
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 16
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
May 17
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 19
Alter Bridge and Sevendust
Alter Bridge and Sevendust at The Plant
The Plant Dothan, AL
Jun 11
Trondheim Rocks
Trondheim Rocks at Dahls Arena
Dahls Arena Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Azkena Rock Festival
Azkena Rock Festival at Mendizabala
Mendizabala Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Alpen Flair
Alpen Flair at South Tyrol, Italy
South Tyrol, Italy South Tyrol, Trentino-South Tyrol, Italy
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Evil Live Festival
Evil Live Festival at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Alter Bridge on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Alter Bridge Zumic artist page.

2
203
artists
Alter Bridge
genres
Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Alter Bridge Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 23, 2022
Alter Bridge Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock Alter Bridge
2
849
image for article Alter Bridge Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 20, 2020
Alter Bridge Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Grunge Metal Rock Alter Bridge
1
954
image for article Alter Bridge & Skillet Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 24, 2019
Alter Bridge & Skillet Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Rock Metal Rock Alter Bridge Dirty Honey Skillet
2
1833
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart