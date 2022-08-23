View all results for 'alt'
Alter Bridge Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, Red, Pistols At Dawn
by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2022

Alter Bridge have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Pawns & Kings.

The band will begin a tour through Europe beginning in November with opening acts Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from January into April. The opening acts for the new dates will be Mammoth WVH and Red on the first leg then Pistols At Dawn replacing Red for the second leg.

When do Alter Bridge 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BLACKBIRD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alter Bridge Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 1
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 2
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Alter Bridge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 1
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 2
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Falconer Hall
Falconer Hall Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 4
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Partille Arena
Partille Arena Partille, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Nov 5
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 7
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe
Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe Katowice, Śląskie, Poland
Nov 9
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 11
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 12
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at O2 Universum
O2 Universum Prague, Czechia
Nov 14
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Arena Mall
Arena Mall Budapest, Hungary
Nov 16
Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge at Dome de Paris - Palais des sports
Dome de Paris - Palais des sports Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 18
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Nov 20
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Nov 22
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Nov 23
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Nov 25
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 26
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Dom Športova
Dom Športova Zagreb, Croatia
Nov 28
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Nov 30
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Dec 1
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dec 5
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Motorpoint Arena
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 9
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 11
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge, Halestorm, and Mammoth WVH at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Jan 27
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jan 28
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jan 30
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 1
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 2
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 4
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 5
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Feb 7
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Feb 8
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 10
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Feb 11
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 14
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 15
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 17
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Feb 18
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Red at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 10
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Downstream Casino Resort
Downstream Casino Resort Quapaw, OK
Mar 11
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 14
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Mar 15
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 17
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 18
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Mar 20
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 21
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 23
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Mar 28
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 29
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 31
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn
Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Pistols At Dawn at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Apr 1
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA

We recommend following Alter Bridge on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Pawns & Kings is scheduled for release on October 14. Listen to the title track and "Silver Tongue." For more, check out the Alter Bridge Zumic artist page.

