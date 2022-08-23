Alter Bridge Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alter Bridge have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Pawns & Kings.

The band will begin a tour through Europe beginning in November with opening acts Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from January into April. The opening acts for the new dates will be Mammoth WVH and Red on the first leg then Pistols At Dawn replacing Red for the second leg.

When do Alter Bridge 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BLACKBIRD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pawns & Kings is scheduled for release on October 14. Listen to the title track and "Silver Tongue." For more, check out the Alter Bridge Zumic artist page.