Alvvays and Alex G Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie artists Alvvays and Alex G have announced 2023 tour dates.
The co-headlining shows are set in August and September at large-scale venues in America. Performances are planned in Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. Alvvays are currently on a North American tour. Alex G begins performing in the UK later this month.
When do Alvvays and Alex G 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Alvvays All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 2
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 3
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Mar 4
London Music Hall - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
Mar 5
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Mar 8
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Mar 9
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 10
Midway
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 11
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 13
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Mar 15
Capital Ballroom
Victoria, BC, Canada
Mar 16
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 17
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 18
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Leeds University Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 21
to
Apr 23
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 14
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 24
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
May 25
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 28
Catton Park
Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
May 27
Various Venues
Portmeirion, United Kingdom
May 28
Various Nottingham Venues
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
May 30
New Century Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 31
The Galvanizers Yard
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 4
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Jun 5
Le Botanique
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 6
Astra Kulturhaus
Berlin, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Parque da Cidade
Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Safaripark Beekse Bergen
Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Manchester, TN
Manchester, TN
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Fisher Pavilion
Seattle, WA
Aug 13
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 23
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Tisbury, MA
Aug 25
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 26
Dell Music Center
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 28
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 30
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Sep 1
Artpark Mainstage Theater
Lewiston, NY
We recommend following Alvvays and Alex G on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Alvvays and Alex G Zumic artist pages.