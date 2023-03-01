Alvvays and Alex G Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie artists Alvvays and Alex G have announced 2023 tour dates.

The co-headlining shows are set in August and September at large-scale venues in America. Performances are planned in Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. Alvvays are currently on a North American tour. Alex G begins performing in the UK later this month.

When do Alvvays and Alex G 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alvvays All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Alvvays and Alex G on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Alvvays and Alex G Zumic artist pages.