Amigo The Devil Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour dates in North America
by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2023

Amigo The Devil announced 2023 tour dates.

Fronted by Danny Kiranos, the newly planned concerts are scheduled in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Nate Bergman, David Ramirez, or Shayfer James.

Amigo The Devil Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 12
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Oct 13
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at The Recher
The Recher Towson, MD
Oct 14
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Oct 16
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 17
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 18
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 20
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Oct 21
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Nate Bergman at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 22
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Oct 24
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 26
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Oct 27
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 28
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 29
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 31
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and David Ramirez at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Nov 1
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Shayfer James at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Nov 2
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Shayfer James at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Nov 3
to
Nov 5
Hell and Heaven Open Air 2023 at Foro Pegaso
Foro Pegaso Toluca, Méx., Mexico
Nov 6
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Shayfer James at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 7
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Shayfer James at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 9
Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Shayfer James at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Amigo The Devil, Rattlesnake Milk, and Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel Estes Park, CO
Nov 12
Amigo The Devil, Jonathan Terrell, and David Ramirez at Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel Estes Park, CO
When do Amigo The Devil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is fellowship. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amigo The Devil on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Amigo The Devil's Zumic artist page.

Artwork by @joanlalucat
