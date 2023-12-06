View all results for 'alt'
Amon Amarth Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen Soul
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2023

Viking heavy metal outfit Amon Amarth announced 2024 concert dates, billed as the Metal Crushes All Tour.

Touring in conjunction with their 2022 album, The Great Heathen Army, new concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill on all dates will be Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul. During the summer months, Amon Amarth have festival performances across Europe.

When do Amon Amarth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SAXONS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amon Amarth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 9
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Amon Amarth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 22
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 24
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 26
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 27
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 29
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 30
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 3
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
May 4
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 5
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 7
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
May 9
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 10
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 11
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
May 13
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 14
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 16
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 17
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 18
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
May 20
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 21
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
May 23
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 24
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jul 31
to
Aug 3
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Full Rewind Festival 2024 at Flugplatz Roitzschjora
Flugplatz Roitzschjora Löbnitz, SN, Germany
Aug 7
to
Aug 10
Leyendas del Rock at Polideportivo de Villena
Polideportivo de Villena Villena, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Bloodstock Open Air 2024 at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Open Air Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 10
Elbriot Festival at Open Air am Großmarkt
Open Air am Großmarkt Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 14
to
Aug 17
Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 15
to
Aug 17
Reload Festival 2024 at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Aug 15
to
Aug 17
Rock Castle Open Air at Moravský Krumlov
Moravský Krumlov Moravský Krumlov, Czechia
Aug 19
Amon Amarth, Insomnium, and Kanonenfieber at Arena Alpe Adria
Arena Alpe Adria Lignano Sabbiadoro, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Aug 20
Amon Amarth, Insomnium, and Kanonenfieber at Congress-saal Dogana
Congress-saal Dogana Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amon Amarth on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Amon Amarth's Zumic artist page.

