Amon Amarth Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Viking heavy metal outfit Amon Amarth announced 2024 concert dates, billed as the Metal Crushes All Tour.

Touring in conjunction with their 2022 album, The Great Heathen Army, new concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill on all dates will be Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul. During the summer months, Amon Amarth have festival performances across Europe.

When do Amon Amarth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SAXONS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amon Amarth All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amon Amarth on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Amon Amarth's Zumic artist page.