View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Amos Lee Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2021

Amos Lee has announced details for his first set of 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned in April with 17 performances planned. The opening act for the new shows will be singer-songwriter Jensen McRae. Before then, Amos will join The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, and more at the Hard Rock Hotel in Mexico for a weekend in January.

When do Amos Lee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WORRYNOMORE. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Amos Lee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Amos Lee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
to
Jan 31
The Avett Brothers at The Beach
The Avett Brothers at The Beach at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 8
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 9
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Lynn Auditorium
Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA
Apr 11
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Apr 12
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Zeiterion Theatre
Zeiterion Theatre New Bedford, MA
Apr 14
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 15
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 16
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Fine Arts Center FAC at Umass Amherst
Fine Arts Center FAC at Umass Amherst Amherst, MA
Apr 18
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Apr 19
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Apr 20
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Byham Theater
Byham Theater Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 22
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Apr 23
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Apr 24
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis
Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 26
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Apr 27
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Apr 29
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Apr 30
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC

We recommend following Amos Lee on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 11, 2022, Amos Lee plans to release a new album titled Dreamland. Listen to the new single "Shoulda Known Better." For concert tickets and more, check out the Amos Lee Zumic artist page.

2
190
artists
Amos Lee
genres
Folk Indie Folk Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Amos Lee
Amos Lee
Apr
14
Amos Lee and Jensen McRae
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Amos Lee Expands 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 10, 2018
Amos Lee Expands 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Folk Indie Folk Singer-Songwriter Soul Amos Lee
3
1599
image for article "Crooked" - Amos Lee [Audio Single]
August 27, 2018
"Crooked"
Amos Lee (YouTube)
Music Folk Amos Lee Audio Single
2
978
image for article "Violin" - Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks on August 1, 2014 [YouTube Official Audio]
May 28, 2015
"Violin" - Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks on Au...
Music Folk Indie Folk Neo Classical Amos Lee Colorado Symphony Orchestra Audio Single Live Performance (Audio) Morrison, CO Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA
2
1094
Back to top
seating chart