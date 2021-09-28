Amos Lee Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Amos Lee has announced details for his first set of 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned in April with 17 performances planned. The opening act for the new shows will be singer-songwriter Jensen McRae. Before then, Amos will join The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, and more at the Hard Rock Hotel in Mexico for a weekend in January.

When do Amos Lee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WORRYNOMORE. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On February 11, 2022, Amos Lee plans to release a new album titled Dreamland. Listen to the new single "Shoulda Known Better." For concert tickets and more, check out the Amos Lee Zumic artist page.