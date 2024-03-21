Amy Grant & Vince Gill Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Amy Grant and Vince Gill announced special 2024 concerts together.
Billed as Christmas At The Ryman, twelve new November and December concerts are planned at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Four of the dates will include matinee and evening performances.
These aren't the only tour dates for the superstar married couple. Amy heads out on a North American tour in April, the same month that Vince heads out on tour with the Eagles.
Amy Grant All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 12
Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford, AL
Apr 13
Newton Performing Arts Center
Newton, NC
Apr 14
Paul A. Johnston Auditorium
Smithfield, NC
Apr 16
Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Columbus, GA
Apr 17
The Strand Theatre - LA
Shreveport, LA
Apr 19
Carson Center
Paducah, KY
Apr 20
Koger Center For The Arts
Columbia, SC
Apr 21
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
May 10
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 11
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 13
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
May 14
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Munhall, PA
May 15
Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport, PA
May 17
Clay Center
Charleston, WV
May 18
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
Wilmington, DE
May 19
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Baltimore, MD
Nov 18
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Nov 19
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Nov 21
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Nov 23
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 29
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 30
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 30
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 15
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 20
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 20
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
When do Amy Grant and Vince Gill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is AGVGRYMAN24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Amy Grant and Vince Gill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
