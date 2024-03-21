View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Amy Grant & Vince Gill Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christmas At The Ryman
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

Amy Grant and Vince Gill announced special 2024 concerts together.

Billed as Christmas At The Ryman, twelve new November and December concerts are planned at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Four of the dates will include matinee and evening performances.

These aren't the only tour dates for the superstar married couple. Amy heads out on a North American tour in April, the same month that Vince heads out on tour with the Eagles.

Amy Grant All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Amy Grant at Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, AL
Apr 13
Amy Grant at Newton Performing Arts Center
Newton Performing Arts Center Newton, NC
Apr 14
Amy Grant at Paul A. Johnston Auditorium
Paul A. Johnston Auditorium Smithfield, NC
Apr 16
Amy Grant at Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Columbus, GA
Apr 17
Amy Grant at The Strand Theatre - LA
The Strand Theatre - LA Shreveport, LA
Apr 19
Amy Grant at Carson Center
Carson Center Paducah, KY
Apr 20
Amy Grant at Koger Center For The Arts
Koger Center For The Arts Columbia, SC
Apr 21
Amy Grant at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
May 10
Amy Grant at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 11
Amy Grant at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 13
Amy Grant at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 14
Amy Grant at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA
May 15
Amy Grant at Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA
May 17
Amy Grant at Clay Center
Clay Center Charleston, WV
May 18
Amy Grant at The Playhouse on Rodney Square
The Playhouse on Rodney Square Wilmington, DE
May 19
Amy Grant at Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Baltimore, MD
Nov 18
Amy Grant at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Nov 19
Amy Grant at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Nov 21
Amy Grant at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 23
Amy Grant at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 29
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 30
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 30
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 15
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 20
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 20
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
When do Amy Grant and Vince Gill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AGVGRYMAN24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amy Grant and Vince Gill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Amy Grant and Vince Gill Zumic artist pages.

1
402
artists
Amy Grant
genres
Christian Pop Country Gospel Singer-Songwriter Soft Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Amy Grant
Amy Grant
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart