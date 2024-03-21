Amy Grant & Vince Gill Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Amy Grant and Vince Gill announced special 2024 concerts together.

Billed as Christmas At The Ryman, twelve new November and December concerts are planned at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Four of the dates will include matinee and evening performances.

These aren't the only tour dates for the superstar married couple. Amy heads out on a North American tour in April, the same month that Vince heads out on tour with the Eagles.

When do Amy Grant and Vince Gill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AGVGRYMAN24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

