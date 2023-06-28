View all results for 'alt'
Amy Shark Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour, then opening for Coldplay
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2023

Australian artist Amy Shark has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her new song, "Can I Shower At Yours," the newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues in September. Amy shared, "I had so much fun and it was really cool to see so many of you come out to the shows so I’m coming back in September!!" in a social media post. In November, Amy will open for Coldplay in her home country.

Amy Shark Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Amy Shark at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Amy Shark All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Amy Shark at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Sep 7
Amy Shark at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 9
Amy Shark at Johnny Brenda's
Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Amy Shark at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Sep 11
Amy Shark at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 12
Amy Shark at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Sep 14
Amy Shark at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Sep 15
Amy Shark at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Sep 16
Amy Shark at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Sep 18
Amy Shark at Globe Hall
Globe Hall Denver, CO
Sep 19
Amy Shark at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 21
Amy Shark at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 22
Amy Shark at Madame Lou's
Madame Lou's Seattle, WA
Sep 23
Amy Shark at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Sep 25
Amy Shark at Rickshaw Stop
Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA
Sep 26
Amy Shark at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
Coldplay, Amy Shark, and Thelma Plum at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia
When do Amy Shark 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SHARK23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amy Shark on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for "Can I Shower At Yours." For more, check out Amy Shark's Zumic artist page.

