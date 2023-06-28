Amy Shark Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian artist Amy Shark has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her new song, "Can I Shower At Yours," the newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues in September. Amy shared, "I had so much fun and it was really cool to see so many of you come out to the shows so I’m coming back in September!!" in a social media post. In November, Amy will open for Coldplay in her home country.

When do Amy Shark 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SHARK23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

