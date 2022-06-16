View all results for 'alt'
Amyl and the Sniffers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe, Australia, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 16, 2022

Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers have added 2022 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October.

The band are currently on the road in Europe with headlining shows, festival appearances, and opening up for Green Day. In mid-July they plan to tour through areas of their home country before coming over to America in September.

When do Amyl and the Sniffers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Amyl and The Sniffers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jun 21
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Stadspark Groningen
Stadspark Groningen Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 24
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at John Smith's Stadium
Rescheduled
John Smith's Stadium Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Weezer, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Weezer, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Bellahouston Park
Rescheduled
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort at Presqu'île de Malsaucy
Presqu'île de Malsaucy Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 2
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jul 5
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 15
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Jul 16
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Miami Marketta
Miami Marketta Miami, QLD, Australia
Jul 17
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Theatre Royal Castlemaine
Theatre Royal Castlemaine Castlemaine, VIC, Australia
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 30
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Uni Bar
Uni Bar Adelaide, SA, Australia
Jul 31
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Aug 6
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Charles Hotel
Charles Hotel North Perth, WA, Australia
Aug 7
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Freo.Social
Freo.Social Fremantle, WA, Australia
Aug 11
Amyl and The Sniffers and Coffins
Amyl and The Sniffers and Coffins at UOW UniBar
UOW UniBar Gwynneville, NSW, Australia
Aug 12
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Aug 13
WinterWild Festival
WinterWild Festival at Apollo Bay Distillery
Apollo Bay Distillery Apollo Bay, VIC, Australia
Sep 20
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Sep 21
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 25
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 27
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 28
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 29
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 1
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 2
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 4
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Oct 5
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Sessions Music Hall
Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR
Oct 6
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Ohana Encore Festival
Ohana Encore Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nov 2
to
Nov 5
Iceland Airwaves Festival
Iceland Airwaves Festival at Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík, Iceland
Dec 29
to
Dec 31
Falls Festival
Falls Festival at Pennyroyal Plains
Pennyroyal Plains Murroon, VIC, Australia
Dec 31
to
Jan 2
Falls Festival
Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jan 7
to
Jan 8
Falls Fremantle
Falls Fremantle at Fremantle Park
Fremantle Park Fremantle, WA, Australia

We recommend following Amyl and The Sniffers on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Amyl and The Sniffers Zumic artist page.

