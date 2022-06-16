Amyl and the Sniffers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers have added 2022 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October.

The band are currently on the road in Europe with headlining shows, festival appearances, and opening up for Green Day. In mid-July they plan to tour through areas of their home country before coming over to America in September.

When do Amyl and the Sniffers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

