Tickets

Amyl and The Sniffers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour, plus opening slots
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2024

Australian rockers Amyl and The Sniffers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule with opening act Lambrini Girls.

New headlining concerts are planned in July and August at mid-sized venues in North America. In the summer months, Amyl and The Sniffers have festival performances in Europe. They also have previously scheduled shows in the USA, four of which are opening for Foo Fighters and The Hives in stadiums plus one opening for Sleater-Kinney.

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 20
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Amyl and The Sniffers All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 23
to
May 26
Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 4
Amyl and The Sniffers at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Best Kept Secret at Beekse Bergen
Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Day In Day Out Festival at Fisher Green Pavilion
Fisher Green Pavilion Seattle, WA
Jul 19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 20
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Jul 21
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 23
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 25
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Jul 30
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Jul 31
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Aug 1
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at HI-FI Annex
HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Aug 5
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Aug 7
Sleater-Kinney and Amyl and the Sniffers at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 9
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 13
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at The Sound at Del Mar
The Sound at Del Mar Del Mar, CA
Aug 14
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 15
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
When do Amyl and The Sniffers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amyl and The Sniffers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Amyl and The Sniffers Zumic artist page.

Amyl and The Sniffers
Garage Rock Glam Rock Indie Rock Rock
image for artist Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers
Jul
19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul
20
Amyl and The Sniffers and Lambrini Girls
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
