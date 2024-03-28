Amyl and The Sniffers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian rockers Amyl and The Sniffers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule with opening act Lambrini Girls.

New headlining concerts are planned in July and August at mid-sized venues in North America. In the summer months, Amyl and The Sniffers have festival performances in Europe. They also have previously scheduled shows in the USA, four of which are opening for Foo Fighters and The Hives in stadiums plus one opening for Sleater-Kinney.

Amyl and The Sniffers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Amyl and The Sniffers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

