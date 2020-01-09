View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Amyl and The Sniffers Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Australian punks touring North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2020

Punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers have shared 2020 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned for April and May at intimate venues across North America, kicking off with this year's Coachella festival.

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 23
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Amyl and The Sniffers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 27
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 10
Coachella Music & Arts Festival
Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 11
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Rickshaw Stop
Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA
Apr 12
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Apr 13
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 14
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Apr 17
Coachella Music & Arts Festival
Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 19
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Apr 20
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Apr 21
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 23
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Apr 25
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Great Scott
Great Scott Allston, MA
Apr 26
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at Les Foufounes Électriques
Les Foufounes Électriques Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 28
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 29
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Apr 30
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at Deluxx Fluxx
Deluxx Fluxx Detroit, MI
May 1
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
May 2
Amyl and the Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
May 4
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Barracuda
Barracuda Austin, TX
May 5
Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers at Barracuda
Barracuda Austin, TX
Jun 11
Green Day Firenze Rocks VIP Party
Green Day Firenze Rocks VIP Party at Visarno Arena
Visarno Arena Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jun 14
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer at Stadspark
Stadspark Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 26
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer at John Smith's Stadium
John Smith's Stadium Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom
When do Amyl and The Sniffers 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Amyl and The Sniffers on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released their self-titled debut album.

For more, check out the Amyl and The Sniffers Zumic artist page.

1
155
artists
Amyl and The Sniffers
genres
Garage Rock Glam-Rock Punk Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Amyl and The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers
Apr
23
Amyl and The Sniffers
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketfly image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top

Hand-Picked Music for Your Taste

Follow artists, discover new music, and personalize your music experience.
JOIN US
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart