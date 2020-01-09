Amyl and The Sniffers Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers have shared 2020 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned for April and May at intimate venues across North America, kicking off with this year's Coachella festival.

When do Amyl and The Sniffers 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Amyl and The Sniffers on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released their self-titled debut album.

