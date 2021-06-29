View all results for 'alt'
Anberlin Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Florida rockers teaming with The Early November
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2021

After putting their tour plans on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anberlin are getting back on the road. This week, the alt rockers announced 2021 tour dates with opening act The Early November.

The bands will make stops at mid-size venues across the USA in September with 16 concerts planned. According to a post on The Early November's social media, there will be "special guests" joining as well, so another opening act is expected to be announced later. Anberlin also have two festival appearances on their 2021 schedule. At this time, these are the only events The Early November have set.

When do Anberlin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 1. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Anberlin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 18
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Anberlin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 4
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 5
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Sep 8
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 9
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 10
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Sep 13
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 14
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 15
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 20
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 21
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Sep 23
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 24
Anberlin and The Early November
Anberlin and The Early November at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Chain Fest 2021
Chain Fest 2021 at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

We recommend following Anberlin on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Anberlin's Zumic artist page.

Anberlin
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie-Rock Rock
seating chart