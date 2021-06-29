Anberlin Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After putting their tour plans on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anberlin are getting back on the road. This week, the alt rockers announced 2021 tour dates with opening act The Early November.

The bands will make stops at mid-size venues across the USA in September with 16 concerts planned. According to a post on The Early November's social media, there will be "special guests" joining as well, so another opening act is expected to be announced later. Anberlin also have two festival appearances on their 2021 schedule. At this time, these are the only events The Early November have set.

When do Anberlin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 1. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

