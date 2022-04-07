View all results for 'alt'
Andrea Bocelli Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ date world tour for operatic pop star
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 7, 2022

Andrea Bocelli has added 2022 tour dates to his world schedule. Eleven newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America this December.

The master singer begins his world tour with European dates in May. He will be gracing a handful of North American venues in June, then returning to Europe during the summer and fall before the newly planned winter tour. In March of 2023, Andrea returns to Europe and has performances scheduled into November.

Now 63 years old, Bocelli has aged like a fine wine. Since his breakthrough to star status in the '90s with a timeless blend of classical pop and modern opera styles, he has toured steadily and filled massive venues.

Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Andrea Bocelli All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 4
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 17
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
May 21
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Kórinn
Kórinn Kópavogur, Iceland
Jun 8
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Bloomfield Stadium
Bloomfield Stadium Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jun 11
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at BAJAMAR OCEAN FRONT GOLF RESORT
BAJAMAR OCEAN FRONT GOLF RESORT El Sauzal, B.C., Mexico
Jun 15
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 16
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 18
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Jun 22
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 23
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 25
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 29
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Bystranda
Bystranda Kristiansand S, Norway
Jul 1
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium Inverness, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Parco Ducale
Parco Ducale Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 28
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio
Teatro del Silenzio Lajatico, Toscana, Italy
Aug 15
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Starlite Auditorio
Starlite Auditorio Marbella, AL, Spain
Aug 19
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 27
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Sep 14
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Piazza degli Scacchi - Piazza Castello
Piazza degli Scacchi - Piazza Castello Marostica, Veneto, Italy
Sep 18
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at The SSE Arena
The SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at 3Arena
Rescheduled
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at 3Arena
Rescheduled
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 30
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Arena Stožice
Arena Stožice Ljubljana, Slovenia
Oct 15
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Nov 26
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Ergo Arena
Ergo Arena Gdańsk, Poland
Dec 1
Andrea Brocelli
Andrea Brocelli at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Dec 3
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Dec 7
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 10
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 11
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
Dec 13
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at UBS Arena - Belmont Park
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY
Dec 14
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 16
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Dec 18
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Mar 26
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Jyske Bank Boxen
Jyske Bank Boxen DK, Denmark
Mar 28
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 30
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Apr 1
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 4
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Uros Live Arena
Uros Live Arena Tampere, Finland
Jun 10
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Terme di Caracalla
Terme di Caracalla Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 15
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Wörthersee Stadion
Wörthersee Stadion Austria
Aug 26
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Chorzów Stadion Śląski
Chorzów Stadion Śląski Chorzów, śląskie, Poland
Oct 12
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 14
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Oct 17
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Leipzig Arena
Leipzig Arena Leipzig, Germany
Oct 19
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 17
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Nov 20
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
When do Andrea Bocelli 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Andrea Bocelli on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Andrea Bocelli's Zumic artist page.

Andrea Bocelli
Classical Opera
