Andrea Bocelli Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andrea Bocelli has added 2022 tour dates to his world schedule. Eleven newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America this December.
The master singer begins his world tour with European dates in May. He will be gracing a handful of North American venues in June, then returning to Europe during the summer and fall before the newly planned winter tour. In March of 2023, Andrea returns to Europe and has performances scheduled into November.
Now 63 years old, Bocelli has aged like a fine wine. Since his breakthrough to star status in the '90s with a timeless blend of classical pop and modern opera styles, he has toured steadily and filled massive venues.
Andrea Bocelli All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 3
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 4
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 17
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
May 21
Kórinn
Kópavogur, Iceland
Jun 8
Bloomfield Stadium
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jun 11
BAJAMAR OCEAN FRONT GOLF RESORT
El Sauzal, B.C., Mexico
Jun 15
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jun 16
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jun 23
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 25
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 29
Bystranda
Kristiansand S, Norway
Jul 1
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Inverness, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Parco Ducale
Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 28
Teatro del Silenzio
Lajatico, Toscana, Italy
Aug 15
Starlite Auditorio
Marbella, AL, Spain
Aug 19
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 27
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Sep 14
Piazza degli Scacchi - Piazza Castello
Marostica, Veneto, Italy
Sep 18
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Utilita Arena Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Rescheduled
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
Rescheduled
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 30
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Arena Stožice
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Oct 15
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Nov 26
Ergo Arena
Gdańsk, Poland
Dec 1
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Dec 3
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Dec 11
Total Mortgage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Dec 13
UBS Arena - Belmont Park
Elmont, NY
Dec 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 16
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Dec 18
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
Miami, FL
Mar 26
Jyske Bank Boxen
DK, Denmark
Mar 28
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Mar 30
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Apr 1
Avicii Arena
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 4
Uros Live Arena
Tampere, Finland
Jun 10
Terme di Caracalla
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 15
Wörthersee Stadion
Austria
Aug 26
Chorzów Stadion Śląski
Chorzów, śląskie, Poland
Oct 12
König Pilsener Arena
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 14
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Oct 17
Leipzig Arena
Leipzig, Germany
Oct 19
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Nov 17
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Nov 20
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
When do Andrea Bocelli 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Andrea Bocelli on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out Andrea Bocelli's Zumic artist page.