Andrea Bocelli Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andrea Bocelli has added 2022 tour dates to his world schedule. Eleven newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America this December.

The master singer begins his world tour with European dates in May. He will be gracing a handful of North American venues in June, then returning to Europe during the summer and fall before the newly planned winter tour. In March of 2023, Andrea returns to Europe and has performances scheduled into November.

Now 63 years old, Bocelli has aged like a fine wine. Since his breakthrough to star status in the '90s with a timeless blend of classical pop and modern opera styles, he has toured steadily and filled massive venues.

When do Andrea Bocelli 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

