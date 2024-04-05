View all results for 'alt'
Andrea Bocelli Extends 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2024

Star of opera, pop, and classical music Andrea Bocelli added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed both as his annual Holiday Tour as well as 30th Anniversary of his career launching, twelve new shows are planned at North American arenas from October to December. According to his social media, "The Los Angeles show will mark Bocelli’s first performance ever at The Kia Forum." Andrea is currently on tour in the USA, and also has upcoming performances in Spain and Brazil.

Now 65 years old, Bocelli has aged like a fine wine. Since his breakthrough to star status in 1994 with a timeless blend of classical pop and modern opera styles, he has toured steadily and filled massive venues. His most recent album is 2022's A Family Christmas, which also features his son and daughter, Matteo and Virginia.

When do Andrea Bocelli 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 16. Presales for Stifel and Citi cardmembers begin April 9. Fan club, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Andrea Bocelli All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Andrea Bocelli at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 7
Andrea Bocelli at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 10
Andrea Bocelli at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 11
Andrea Bocelli at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 13
Andrea Bocelli at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 14
Andrea Bocelli at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
May 1
Andrea Bocelli at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 17
Andrea Bocelli at Estadio Mineirao - São José
Estadio Mineirao - São José Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
May 26
Andrea Bocelli at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Aug 24
Andrea Bocelli at Stadion Narodowy
Stadion Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 30
Andrea Bocelli at Opera Carolina
Opera Carolina Charlotte, NC
Nov 1
Andrea Bocelli at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Nov 16
Andrea Bocelli at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Dec 4
Andrea Bocelli at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 5
Andrea Bocelli at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 7
Andrea Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Andrea Bocelli at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 11
Andrea Bocelli at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 14
Andrea Bocelli at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 15
Andrea Bocelli at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Dec 18
Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 19
Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 22
Andrea Bocelli at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jan 24
Andrea Bocelli at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Andrea Bocelli on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Andrea Bocelli's Zumic artist page.

Dec
18
Dec
19
