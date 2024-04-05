Andrea Bocelli Extends 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Star of opera, pop, and classical music Andrea Bocelli added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed both as his annual Holiday Tour as well as 30th Anniversary of his career launching, twelve new shows are planned at North American arenas from October to December. According to his social media, "The Los Angeles show will mark Bocelli’s first performance ever at The Kia Forum." Andrea is currently on tour in the USA, and also has upcoming performances in Spain and Brazil.

Now 65 years old, Bocelli has aged like a fine wine. Since his breakthrough to star status in 1994 with a timeless blend of classical pop and modern opera styles, he has toured steadily and filled massive venues. His most recent album is 2022's A Family Christmas, which also features his son and daughter, Matteo and Virginia.

When do Andrea Bocelli 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 16. Presales for Stifel and Citi cardmembers begin April 9. Fan club, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrea Bocelli All Tour Dates and Tickets

