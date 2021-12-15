View all results for 'alt'
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer '22 double dip
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2021

This week, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Outside Problems.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from June through August at some of the finest outdoor venues in America (and some fine indoor venues too). As a special treat, Neko Case will also be performing at the Red Rocks show. While the cities have been announced for the tour, some venue details have not been finalized yet; check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is outsideproblems. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Andrew Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 29
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 19
Andrew Bird's Gezelligheid - Livestream
Andrew Bird's Gezelligheid - Livestream
Jun 12
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 13
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jun 15
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 17
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 18
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Portland, OR
Portland, OR Oregon, United States
Jun 19
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jun 21
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Jun 22
Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, and Neko Case
Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, and Neko Case at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 22
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Pratt-Pullman Yard
Pratt-Pullman Yard Atlanta, GA
Jul 23
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jul 24
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 25
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Jul 27
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jul 28
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Vienna, VA
Vienna, VA Virginia, United States
Jul 29
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 30
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 31
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks
Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks Bethlehem, PA
Aug 2
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Aug 4
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Aug 5
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI Michigan, United States
Aug 6
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 8
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 9
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 10
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Aug 12
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Aug 13
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Zumic artist pages.

artists
Andrew Bird Iron & Wine
genres
Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk
