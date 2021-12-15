Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Outside Problems.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from June through August at some of the finest outdoor venues in America (and some fine indoor venues too). As a special treat, Neko Case will also be performing at the Red Rocks show. While the cities have been announced for the tour, some venue details have not been finalized yet; check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is outsideproblems. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

