Andrew Bird Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 headlining shows; festivals; new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2022

Andrew Bird has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Inside Problems.

The new shows are set at North American venues in March and April. Later this month, the multi-instrumentalist has a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico before a December residency in Chicago. After a Miami cruise performance in February, Andrew has headlining concerts in the UK and Australia.

When do Andrew Bird 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is INSIDEPROBLEMS. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrew Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 12
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ

Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 8
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 9
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 12
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 13
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 14
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 15
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Dec 16
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Feb 10
to
Feb 17
Cayamo Cruise
Cayamo Cruise at Cayamo Cruise
Cayamo Cruise Miami, FL
Feb 19
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 10
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Mar 11
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Mar 30
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 30
to
Apr 2
Big Ears Festival
Big Ears Festival at Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN Tennessee, United States
Apr 1
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Apr 3
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 4
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 5
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 7
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Apr 8
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Apr 9
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 11
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 12
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Apr 13
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

We recommend following Andrew Bird on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since releasing Inside Problems in June of this year, Bird has released a couple more singles: "Rare Birds" and "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" with Phoebe Bridgers. For more, check out Andrew Bird's Zumic artist page.

