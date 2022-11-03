Andrew Bird Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andrew Bird has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Inside Problems.

The new shows are set at North American venues in March and April. Later this month, the multi-instrumentalist has a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico before a December residency in Chicago. After a Miami cruise performance in February, Andrew has headlining concerts in the UK and Australia.

When do Andrew Bird 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is INSIDEPROBLEMS. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Andrew Bird on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since releasing Inside Problems in June of this year, Bird has released a couple more singles: "Rare Birds" and "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" with Phoebe Bridgers. For more, check out Andrew Bird's Zumic artist page.