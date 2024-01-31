View all results for 'alt'
Andrew Bird Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Nickel Creek in July, Amadou & Mariam in August
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2024

Andrew Bird is keeping busy this year. The multi-instrumentalist just announced 2024 tour dates extending into the summer.

New shows are planned at venues across North America. In July, Bird will be opening for Nickel Creek. In August, Amadou & Mariam will be opening for Bird. Next month, Andrew has two headlining shows in Mexico.

When do Andrew Bird 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrew Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 16
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 17
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts
The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts Westport, CT

Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Andrew Bird at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
Feb 17
Andrew Bird at Auditorio BB
Auditorio BB Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 2
Nu Deco Ensemble and Andrew Bird at Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center
Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center Miami, FL
Jul 5
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Jul 6
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 7
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Jul 8
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre Missoula, MT
Jul 10
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jul 12
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 13
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Jul 14
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Big Top Chautauqua
Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI
Jul 15
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center Interlochen, MI
Jul 17
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jul 18
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jul 19
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jul 20
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Aug 8
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI Michigan, United States
Aug 10
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 12
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Olympia Theater (L'Olympia)
Olympia Theater (L'Olympia) Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 13
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Frog Alley Brewing
Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady, NY
Aug 15
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Aug 16
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 17
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts
The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts Westport, CT
Aug 18
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Kennett Square
Kennett Square Pennsylvania, United States
Aug 20
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at North Carolina Museum Of Art
North Carolina Museum Of Art Raleigh, NC
Aug 21
Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Andrew Bird on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Andrew Bird's Zumic artist page.

