Andrew Bird Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andrew Bird is keeping busy this year. The multi-instrumentalist just announced 2024 tour dates extending into the summer.

New shows are planned at venues across North America. In July, Bird will be opening for Nickel Creek. In August, Amadou & Mariam will be opening for Bird. Next month, Andrew has two headlining shows in Mexico.

When do Andrew Bird 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Andrew Bird on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Andrew Bird's Zumic artist page.