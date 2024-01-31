Andrew Bird Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andrew Bird is keeping busy this year. The multi-instrumentalist just announced 2024 tour dates extending into the summer.
New shows are planned at venues across North America. In July, Bird will be opening for Nickel Creek. In August, Amadou & Mariam will be opening for Bird. Next month, Andrew has two headlining shows in Mexico.
When do Andrew Bird 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Andrew Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 17
The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts
Westport, CT
Andrew Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 15
Teatro Diana
Guadalajara, Mexico
Feb 17
Auditorio BB
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 2
Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center
Miami, FL
Jul 5
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Jul 6
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 7
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Jul 8
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Missoula, MT
Jul 10
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Jul 12
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 13
Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 14
Big Top Chautauqua
Bayfield, WI
Jul 15
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Interlochen, MI
Jul 17
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Jul 18
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Jul 19
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Jul 20
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Aug 8
Holliday Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan, United States
Aug 10
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Aug 12
Olympia Theater (L'Olympia)
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 13
Frog Alley Brewing
Schenectady, NY
Aug 15
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Deerfield, MA
Aug 17
The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts
Westport, CT
Aug 18
Kennett Square
Pennsylvania, United States
Aug 20
North Carolina Museum Of Art
Raleigh, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Andrew Bird on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Andrew Bird's Zumic artist page.