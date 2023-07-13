Andy Frasco & The U.N. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Eight new shows have been announced at North American venues from September into November. Andy is currently on tour with dates extending into December. Opening acts on select shows include Cool Cool Cool, Dogs in a Pile, Doom Flamingo, Empire Strikes Brass, and / or Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. plan to release a new album on August 11 titled L'Optimist. Watch the funny music video for the new track "Birthday Song."

When do Andy Frasco & The U.N. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Frasco23. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

