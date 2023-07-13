Andy Frasco & The U.N. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
Eight new shows have been announced at North American venues from September into November. Andy is currently on tour with dates extending into December. Opening acts on select shows include Cool Cool Cool, Dogs in a Pile, Doom Flamingo, Empire Strikes Brass, and / or Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. plan to release a new album on August 11 titled L'Optimist. Watch the funny music video for the new track "Birthday Song."
When do Andy Frasco & The U.N. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Frasco23. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 27
Sweet Water Hollow
Salmon, ID
Jul 28
Pine Creek Lodge
Livingston, MT
Jul 29
Argyros Performing Arts Center
Ketchum, ID
Jul 30
SNOWBASIN RESORT
Huntsville, UT
Aug 1
The Animas City Theatre
Durango, CO
Aug 2
Mesa Theater & Club
Grand Junction, CO
Aug 4
Snow Bowl Steamboat
Steamboat Springs, CO
Aug 5
Snow Bowl Steamboat
Steamboat Springs, CO
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Driftless Music Gardens
Hillsboro, WI
Aug 13
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Legend Valley Music Center
Thornville, OH
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Chicago, IL
Illinois, United States
Aug 30
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Denver, CO
Sep 2
Halfway to Everywhere
Emporia, KS
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 10
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Camp Kee-Wanee
Greenfield, MA
Sep 22
to
Sep 23
Wonderland Forest
LaFayette, NY
Sep 29
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Sep 30
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 1
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
Oct 4
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Oct 5
Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield, CT
Oct 6
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Oct 8
Bayside Bowl
Portland, ME
Oct 11
The Broadberry
Richmond, VA
Oct 12
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 2
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Nov 3
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Nov 4
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Nov 8
The Lexington
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Tivoli de Helling
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 29
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Dec 2
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Dec 5
Revolution Music Room (The Rev Room)
Little Rock, AR
Dec 8
Deep Ellum Art Company
Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Last Concert Cafe
Houston, TX
Dec 10
Chelsea's Live
Baton Rouge, LA
Dec 16
George's Majestic Lounge
Fayetteville, AR
For the most up-to-date information, follow Andy Frasco & The U.N. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Andy Frasco & The U.N. Zumic artist page.