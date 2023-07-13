View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Good vibes across the USA; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Eight new shows have been announced at North American venues from September into November. Andy is currently on tour with dates extending into December. Opening acts on select shows include Cool Cool Cool, Dogs in a Pile, Doom Flamingo, Empire Strikes Brass, and / or Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. plan to release a new album on August 11 titled L'Optimist. Watch the funny music video for the new track "Birthday Song."

When do Andy Frasco & The U.N. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Frasco23. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 5
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT
Oct 13
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Andy Frasco & The U.N. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 26
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Knotty Pine
Knotty Pine Victor, ID
Jul 27
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Sweet Water Hollow
Sweet Water Hollow Salmon, ID
Jul 28
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Pine Creek Lodge
Pine Creek Lodge Livingston, MT
Jul 29
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Argyros Performing Arts Center
Argyros Performing Arts Center Ketchum, ID
Jul 30
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at SNOWBASIN RESORT
SNOWBASIN RESORT Huntsville, UT
Aug 1
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at The Animas City Theatre
The Animas City Theatre Durango, CO
Aug 2
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Tenth Mountain Division at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Aug 3
Grace Potter, Band of Heathens, Andy Frasco, and The U.N. at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Aug 4
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Tenth Mountain Division at Snow Bowl Steamboat
Snow Bowl Steamboat Steamboat Springs, CO
Aug 5
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Tenth Mountain Division at Snow Bowl Steamboat
Snow Bowl Steamboat Steamboat Springs, CO
Aug 6
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Tenth Mountain Division at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
People Fest at Driftless Music Gardens
Driftless Music Gardens Hillsboro, WI
Aug 13
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Slightly Stoopid, and The Elovaters at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Cultivate Festival 2023 at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Aug 30
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO
Sep 2
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Halfway to Everywhere
Halfway to Everywhere Emporia, KS
Sep 7
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at xBk Live
xBk Live Des Moines, IA
Sep 8
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Dogs In A Pile at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
ALL IN Music & Arts Festival at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Indianapolis, IN
Sep 10
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Wormtown Music Festival at Camp Kee-Wanee
Camp Kee-Wanee Greenfield, MA
Sep 22
to
Sep 23
Tumble Down at Wonderland Forest 2023 at Wonderland Forest
Wonderland Forest LaFayette, NY
Sep 28
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Sep 29
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 30
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 1
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Oct 4
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 5
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT
Oct 6
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 8
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at Bayside Bowl
Bayside Bowl Portland, ME
Oct 11
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Cool Cool Cool at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Oct 12
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Oct 27
to
Oct 31
Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded at Sea at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Nov 2
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Doom Flamingo at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 3
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Doom Flamingo, and Empire Strikes Brass at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Nov 4
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Doom Flamingo at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Doom Flamingo at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 8
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at The Lexington
The Lexington London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Tivoli de Helling
Tivoli de Helling Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 29
Andy Frasco & The U.N. at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Dec 2
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Dogs in a Pile at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Dec 5
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Dogs in a Pile, Joe Hertler, and The Rainbow Seekers at Revolution Music Room (The Rev Room)
Revolution Music Room (The Rev Room) Little Rock, AR
Dec 6
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Joe Hertler and The Rainbow Seekers at The Vanguard
The Vanguard Tulsa, OK
Dec 7
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Maggie Rose at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Dec 8
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Joe Hertler, and The Rainbow Seekers at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Joe Hertler, and The Rainbow Seekers at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Dec 10
Andy Frasco & The U.N., Joe Hertler, and The Rainbow Seekers at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
Dec 16
Maggie Rose and Andy Frasco at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Andy Frasco & The U.N. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Andy Frasco & The U.N. Zumic artist page.

1
116
artists
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Indie Rock Jamband
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Oct
13
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Oct
14
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart