Andy Shauf Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows, new album in February
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2022
Andy Shauf announced 2023 tour dates to follow the release of his upcoming album, Norm, on February 10.

The North American tour is set from February into May. Thirty-two new concerts have been revealed in addition to a few previously announced dates in Mexico and Canada happening from November to January.

When do Andy Shauf 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andy Shauf Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 20
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Andy Shauf All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 18
to
Jan 22
Shivering Songs
Shivering Songs at Fredericton, Canada
Fredericton, Canada Fredericton, NB, Canada
Jan 21
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Light House Arts Centre
Light House Arts Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Feb 21
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Feb 22
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 24
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Feb 25
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 26
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 28
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 1
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 2
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 3
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Mar 7
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 8
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Mar 10
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Royal Theatre Victoria
Royal Theatre Victoria Victoria, BC, Canada
Mar 11
Andy Shauf and Bedouine
Andy Shauf and Bedouine at Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 12
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Mar 14
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Francis Winspear Centre
Francis Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 15
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Jack Singer Concert Hall
Jack Singer Concert Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 16
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 17
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Mar 18
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Cedar Cultural Center
Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 22
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 20
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 21
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Apr 24
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 26
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 27
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Apr 28
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 29
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
May 2
Andy Shauf and Marina Allen
Andy Shauf and Marina Allen at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
May 3
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - Partridge Hall
FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - Partridge Hall St. Catharines, ON, Canada
May 4
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Centre in The Square
Centre in The Square Kitchener, ON, Canada
May 5
Andy Shauf
Andy Shauf at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Andy Shauf on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the newest Norm song, "Wasted On You." For more, check out Andy Shauf's Zumic artist page.

