Andy Shauf Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Angela Lewis

Andy Shauf announced 2023 tour dates to follow the release of his upcoming album, Norm, on February 10.

The North American tour is set from February into May. Thirty-two new concerts have been revealed in addition to a few previously announced dates in Mexico and Canada happening from November to January.

When do Andy Shauf 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Andy Shauf All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Andy Shauf on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the newest Norm song, "Wasted On You." For more, check out Andy Shauf's Zumic artist page.