Angel Olsen Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Angel Olsen extended her tour dates.

The newly planned winter concerts are set at mid-sized venues and theatres in the USA during January and February of 2023. The opening act for the dates will be Erin Rae. According to a post on Angel's social media, she and the band will perform "some songs from the new records. And dusting off some oldies."

Before then, Olsen embarks on a tour of Europe with opening act Tomberlin.

When do Angel Olsen 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BiggerTime. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Angel Olsen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Angel Olsen on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Angel released a new studio album titled Big Time. For more, check out Angel Olsen's Zumic artist page.