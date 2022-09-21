View all results for 'alt'
Angel Olsen Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 21, 2022

This week, Angel Olsen extended her tour dates.

The newly planned winter concerts are set at mid-sized venues and theatres in the USA during January and February of 2023. The opening act for the dates will be Erin Rae. According to a post on Angel's social media, she and the band will perform "some songs from the new records. And dusting off some oldies."

Before then, Olsen embarks on a tour of Europe with opening act Tomberlin.

When do Angel Olsen 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BiggerTime. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Angel Olsen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 26
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado
Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado Lisbon, Portugal
Sep 27
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado
Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado Lisbon, Portugal
Sep 29
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Sep 30
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 1
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Epicerie Moderne
Epicerie Moderne Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Oct 2
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 4
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Freiheitshalle
Freiheitshalle München, BY, Germany
Oct 5
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
Oct 6
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Palladium Club
Palladium Club Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 7
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Oct 9
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 10
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Oct 11
Angel Olsen and Toberlin
Angel Olsen and Toberlin at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 13
Angel Olsen and Toberlin
Angel Olsen and Toberlin at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, Germany
Oct 14
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Oct 15
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Het Depot
Het Depot Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 16
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 18
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin
Angel Olsen and Tomberlin at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jan 20
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 21
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Jan 23
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Jan 24
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jan 25
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 27
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Jan 28
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jan 29
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Jan 31
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Feb 1
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Feb 2
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 3
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Feb 4
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Feb 7
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 8
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Bearsville Theater
Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY
Feb 9
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 10
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 11
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae
Angel Olsen and Erin Rae at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

We recommend following Angel Olsen on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Angel released a new studio album titled Big Time. For more, check out Angel Olsen's Zumic artist page.

