Ani DiFranco Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall shows in America
by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2022

Ani DiFranco has announced another round of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in September and October. At this time, 14 shows are on DiFranco's upcoming calendar. According to a post on her social media, a special guest (probably the opening act) will be announced at a later time. Ani is also scheduled for a festival hosted by Melissa Etheridge in Mexico later this month.

With a 30+ year career, Ani continues to be a prolific musician and a strong voice for political and social events. Last year, she released a new album titled Revolutionary Love.

When do Ani DiFranco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NAPOLEON. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ani DiFranco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 30
to
Sep 5
Etheridge Island
Etheridge Island at Dreams + Secrets Resort
Dreams + Secrets Resort Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Sep 4
Water Is Life Festival
Water Is Life Festival at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Sep 30
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at UA Pulaski Technical College
Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at UA Pulaski Technical College North Little Rock, AR
Oct 1
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Oct 2
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 5
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Oct 7
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 8
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Oct 9
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Oct 10
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Oct 12
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Pablo Center at the Confluence
Pablo Center at the Confluence Eau Claire, WI
Oct 13
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Oct 14
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 15
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY

We recommend following Ani DiFranco on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Ani DiFranco's Zumic artist page.

artists
Ani DiFranco
genres
Alt Rock Folk Rock
