Ani DiFranco Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ani DiFranco has announced another round of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in September and October. At this time, 14 shows are on DiFranco's upcoming calendar. According to a post on her social media, a special guest (probably the opening act) will be announced at a later time. Ani is also scheduled for a festival hosted by Melissa Etheridge in Mexico later this month.

With a 30+ year career, Ani continues to be a prolific musician and a strong voice for political and social events. Last year, she released a new album titled Revolutionary Love.

When do Ani DiFranco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NAPOLEON. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

