Animal Collective Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Animal Collective made a couple of announcements this week. After taking time off during the pandemic, the avant-garde group added 2022 tour dates to their schedule and they also plan to release a new album in February called Time Skiffs.

At this time, 15 concerts are planned across America in March. The opening act on tour will be multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek, who goes by the stage name L'Rain. In addition to playing mid-size venues, Animal Collective is also booked at the Big Ears festival in Tennessee.

When do Animal Collective 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members and Spotify begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Animal Collective All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Animal Collective on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

