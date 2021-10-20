View all results for 'alt'
Animal Collective Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

March concerts & new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2021

Animal Collective made a couple of announcements this week. After taking time off during the pandemic, the avant-garde group added 2022 tour dates to their schedule and they also plan to release a new album in February called Time Skiffs.

At this time, 15 concerts are planned across America in March. The opening act on tour will be multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek, who goes by the stage name L'Rain. In addition to playing mid-size venues, Animal Collective is also booked at the Big Ears festival in Tennessee.

When do Animal Collective 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members and Spotify begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Animal Collective All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 9
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 11
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Mar 12
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 13
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 15
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 16
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Mar 18
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Mar 19
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 20
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 21
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 23
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 24
to
Mar 27
Big Ears Festival
Big Ears Festival at Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN Tennessee, United States
Mar 24
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 26
Animal Collective and L'Rain
Animal Collective and L'Rain at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Animal Collective on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for the first Time Skiffs single, "Prestor John." For more, check out the Animal Collective Zumic artist page.

artists
Animal Collective
genres
Electronic Pop Rock Psychedelic Pop
