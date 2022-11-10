View all results for 'alt'
Anita Baker Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Some dreams come true"
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 10, 2022

Anita Baker is going back on tour in 2023. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1983 debut album, The Songstress, 15 concerts are planned at arenas across the USA from February into December.

This year, Anita has been performing a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre and did a concert in her hometown of Detroit, although she talked and tweeted about "retirement" in 2017 and did "Farewell" concerts in 2018-2019. In related news, the legendary soul singer had a major victory in 2021, securing the rights to her master recordings after a contentious legal battle.

When do Anita Baker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin November 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Anita Baker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 11
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 14
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 17
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 10
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May 12
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 14
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jun 30
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 2
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Nov 18
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 22
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Nov 24
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 15
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 17
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 22
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Dec 23
Anita Baker
Anita Baker at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA

We recommend following Anita Baker on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Anita Baker's Zumic artist page.

