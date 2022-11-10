Anita Baker Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Anita Baker is going back on tour in 2023. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1983 debut album, The Songstress, 15 concerts are planned at arenas across the USA from February into December.

This year, Anita has been performing a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre and did a concert in her hometown of Detroit, although she talked and tweeted about "retirement" in 2017 and did "Farewell" concerts in 2018-2019. In related news, the legendary soul singer had a major victory in 2021, securing the rights to her master recordings after a contentious legal battle.

When do Anita Baker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin November 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Anita Baker All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Anita Baker on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

