View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Anthrax Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

European tour with Kreator and Testament; American festivals and concerts as well
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2024

With a 40+ year career, Anthrax continue to bring the mosh. This week, the metal legends added 2024 tour dates with Kreator and Testament. The newly announced concerts are happening at venues across Europe in November and December.

Before the new dates, Anthrax will be touring the Americas, with two festival dates in the USA, plus more festivals and some headlining concerts happening in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. Kreator return to touring later this month in Asia.

Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 13
Metal Fest at Carpa Velodromo
Carpa Velodromo Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 15
Anthrax and Overkill at El Cafetalón
El Cafetalón Santa Tecla, La Libertad Department, El Salvador
Apr 17
Anthrax and Overkill at Pepper Disco Club
Pepper Disco Club San José, Costa Rica
Apr 18
to
Apr 19
The Metal Fest at Parque Bicentenario
Parque Bicentenario Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Apr 20
to
Apr 21
The Metal Fest 2024 at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Apr 23
Anthrax and Death Angel at Sala Del Museo
Sala Del Museo Montevideo, Uruguay
Apr 25
Anthrax at El Teatro Flores
El Teatro Flores DYN, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Summer Breeze at Memorial da America Latina
Memorial da America Latina São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Nov 21
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Wolverhampton Civic Hall West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 27
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Nov 30
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Dec 1
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Dec 3
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Dec 4
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Dec 6
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 7
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Dec 8
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Dec 10
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Dec 11
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Dec 13
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Dec 14
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Inselparkhalle
Inselparkhalle Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 15
Anthrax, Kreator, and Testament at Brabanthallen
Brabanthallen 's-Hertogenbosch, NB, Netherlands
When do Anthrax 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Anthrax and Kreator on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Anthrax and Kreator Zumic artist pages.

1
234
artists
Anthrax
genres
Alt Metal Groove Metal Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Anthrax
Anthrax
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 2, 2022
Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Hard Rock Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal Anthrax Black Label Society
2
1054
image for article Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 19, 2022
Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Hard Rock Heavy metal Thrash metal Anthrax Black Label Society
2
1384
image for article Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Plan 2018 'Killthrax Tour II' Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 17, 2017
Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Plan 2018 'Killthrax Tour II' Dates...
Tickets Metal Rock Speed Metal / Thrash Anthrax Havok Killswitch Engage
1
1692
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart