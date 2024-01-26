Anthrax Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

With a 40+ year career, Anthrax continue to bring the mosh. This week, the metal legends added 2024 tour dates with Kreator and Testament. The newly announced concerts are happening at venues across Europe in November and December.
Before the new dates, Anthrax will be touring the Americas, with two festival dates in the USA, plus more festivals and some headlining concerts happening in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. Kreator return to touring later this month in Asia.
Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 13
Carpa Velodromo
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 15
El Cafetalón
Santa Tecla, La Libertad Department, El Salvador
Apr 17
Pepper Disco Club
San José, Costa Rica
Apr 18
to
Apr 19
Parque Bicentenario
Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Apr 20
to
Apr 21
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Apr 23
Sala Del Museo
Montevideo, Uruguay
Apr 25
El Teatro Flores
DYN, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Memorial da America Latina
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
Nov 21
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Wolverhampton Civic Hall
West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 27
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Zénith de Paris
Paris, France
Nov 30
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Dec 1
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Dec 3
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Dec 4
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
Dec 6
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 7
Schleyerhalle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Dec 8
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Dec 10
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Dec 11
Hala Spodek
Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Dec 13
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Dec 14
Inselparkhalle
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 15
Brabanthallen
's-Hertogenbosch, NB, Netherlands
When do Anthrax 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Anthrax and Kreator on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Anthrax and Kreator Zumic artist pages.