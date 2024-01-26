Anthrax Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

With a 40+ year career, Anthrax continue to bring the mosh. This week, the metal legends added 2024 tour dates with Kreator and Testament. The newly announced concerts are happening at venues across Europe in November and December.

Before the new dates, Anthrax will be touring the Americas, with two festival dates in the USA, plus more festivals and some headlining concerts happening in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. Kreator return to touring later this month in Asia.

Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Anthrax 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Anthrax and Kreator on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Anthrax and Kreator Zumic artist pages.