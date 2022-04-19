View all results for 'alt'
Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Anthrax celebrating 40 years, Hatebreed opening
Published April 19, 2022

This week, a few of the biggest metal bands in the world announced they're teaming up: Anthrax and Black Label Society will be joining forces for a 2022 co-headlining tour with opening act Hatebreed on select shows.

The newly planned North American concerts are set from July into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. Formed in NYC in 1981, Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band — although Scott Ian is the only current member who was part of that group, three of the other four current members joined in '83 or '84. Additionally, Hatebreed will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance.

Previously, Anthrax announced headlining shows, festival appearances, and a European tour with Municipal Waste in the Fall. Black Label Society will tour through North America with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols, in addition to playing festival slots.

When do Anthrax and Black Label Society 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Anthrax
Anthrax at Pima County Fairgrounds
Pima County Fairgrounds Tucson, AZ
Jun 23
Anthrax
Anthrax at Generac Power Stage
Generac Power Stage Milwaukee, WI
Jul 26
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 29
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Heart Health Park
Heart Health Park Sacramento, CA
Aug 1
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 2
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Aug 4
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 5
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena Oshkosh, WI
Aug 6
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 8
Anthrax and Black Label Society
Anthrax and Black Label Society at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Aug 9
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Aug 11
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 13
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 15
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 16
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 19
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Aug 20
Anthrax and Black Label Society
Anthrax and Black Label Society at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 22
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 23
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Amphitheatre Cogeco
Amphitheatre Cogeco Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Aug 28
Anthrax and Black Label Society
Anthrax and Black Label Society at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 27
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 11
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 13
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Oct 14
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Oct 15
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at WERK 2 - Halle A
WERK 2 - Halle A Leipzig, Germany
Oct 17
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 18
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Restaurang Tradgarn
Restaurang Tradgarn Goteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 19
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Annexet
Annexet Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 21
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Tullisali
Tullisali Oulu, Finland
Oct 22
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Logomo
Logomo Åbo, Finland
Oct 23
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Kultuurikatel
Kultuurikatel Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Oct 25
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 26
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 27
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 29
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Sono Centrum
Sono Centrum Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 31
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Nov 1
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Tvornica Kulture
Tvornica Kulture Zagreb, Croatia
Nov 2
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Vienna Arena
Vienna Arena Wien, Austria
Nov 4
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 5
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 20
Morecambe Punk Festival
Morecambe Punk Festival at Morecambe Punk Festival
Morecambe Punk Festival Morecambe , England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Knotfest Japan
Knotfest Japan at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan

We recommend following Anthrax and Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Anthrax and Black Label Society Zumic artist pages.

