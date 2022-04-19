Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, a few of the biggest metal bands in the world announced they're teaming up: Anthrax and Black Label Society will be joining forces for a 2022 co-headlining tour with opening act Hatebreed on select shows.
The newly planned North American concerts are set from July into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. Formed in NYC in 1981, Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band — although Scott Ian is the only current member who was part of that group, three of the other four current members joined in '83 or '84. Additionally, Hatebreed will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance.
Previously, Anthrax announced headlining shows, festival appearances, and a European tour with Municipal Waste in the Fall. Black Label Society will tour through North America with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols, in addition to playing festival slots.
When do Anthrax and Black Label Society 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 22
Pima County Fairgrounds
Tucson, AZ
Jun 23
Generac Power Stage
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 26
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 29
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
Heart Health Park
Sacramento, CA
Aug 1
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Aug 2
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Aug 4
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Aug 5
Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh, WI
Aug 6
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 8
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Aug 11
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 13
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Aug 15
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 16
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Aug 18
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Aug 19
Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY
Aug 20
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Aug 23
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Amphitheatre Cogeco
Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Coney Island Amphitheater
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 28
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 27
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 1
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 6
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Oct 11
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 13
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Oct 14
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
Oct 15
WERK 2 - Halle A
Leipzig, Germany
Oct 18
Restaurang Tradgarn
Goteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 19
Annexet
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 23
Kultuurikatel
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Oct 25
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 26
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 27
LKA Longhorn
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 29
Sono Centrum
Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 31
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Nov 1
Tvornica Kulture
Zagreb, Croatia
Nov 2
Vienna Arena
Wien, Austria
Nov 4
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 5
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 20
Morecambe Punk Festival
Morecambe , England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Makuhari Messe
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
We recommend following Anthrax and Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
