Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, a few of the biggest metal bands in the world announced they're teaming up: Anthrax and Black Label Society will be joining forces for a 2022 co-headlining tour with opening act Hatebreed on select shows.

The newly planned North American concerts are set from July into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. Formed in NYC in 1981, Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band — although Scott Ian is the only current member who was part of that group, three of the other four current members joined in '83 or '84. Additionally, Hatebreed will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance.

Previously, Anthrax announced headlining shows, festival appearances, and a European tour with Municipal Waste in the Fall. Black Label Society will tour through North America with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols, in addition to playing festival slots.

When do Anthrax and Black Label Society 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

