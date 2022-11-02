View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Anthrax celebrating 40 years, BLS and Exodus opening
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2022

Anthrax and Black Label Society are again joining forces for a 2023 co-headlining tour with opening act Exodus.

The newly planned North American concerts are set in January and February at venues across the USA and Canada. Formed in NYC in 1981, Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band — although Scott Ian is the only founding member still in the group, with the other three current members joining in '83 or '84. Black Label Society will be celebrating 25 years in 2023. Anthrax and BLS also did a co-headlining tour this past summer.

When do Anthrax and Black Label Society 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Anthrax Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 31
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Anthrax All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 4
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Alcatraz
Cancelled
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 5
Anthrax and Municipal Waste
Anthrax and Municipal Waste at Komplex 457
Cancelled
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 18
to
Nov 21
Morecambe Punk Festival
Morecambe Punk Festival at Morecambe Punk Festival
Morecambe Punk Festival Morecambe , England, United Kingdom
Dec 2
to
Dec 4
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest at Centro Dinamico Pegaso
Centro Dinamico Pegaso Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
Jan 17
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jan 18
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jan 20
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 21
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Jan 22
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 24
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jan 25
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Jan 27
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jan 28
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Jan 29
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jan 31
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 2
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Feb 3
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Feb 4
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 5
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 7
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Corbin Arena - KY
The Corbin Arena - KY Corbin, KY
Feb 8
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Feb 10
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Feb 13
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Feb 14
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 15
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Feb 17
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Feb 18
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Brutal Assault Festival
Brutal Assault Festival at Jaroměř, Czech Republic
Jaroměř, Czech Republic Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Anthrax and Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Anthrax and Black Label Society Zumic artist pages.

2
486
artists
Anthrax Black Label Society
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Anthrax
Anthrax
Jan
31
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
image for artist Black Label Society
Black Label Society
Jan
31
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 19, 2022
Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Hard Rock Heavy metal Thrash metal Anthrax Black Label Society
2
1062
image for article Black Label Society Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 3, 2022
Black Label Society Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Alt Metal Heavy metal Black Label Society
2
555
image for article Black Label Society Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 18, 2019
Black Label Society Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Alien Weaponry Black Label Society The Black Dahlia Murder
2
1517
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart