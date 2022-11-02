Anthrax and Black Label Society Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Anthrax and Black Label Society are again joining forces for a 2023 co-headlining tour with opening act Exodus.

The newly planned North American concerts are set in January and February at venues across the USA and Canada. Formed in NYC in 1981, Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band — although Scott Ian is the only founding member still in the group, with the other three current members joining in '83 or '84. Black Label Society will be celebrating 25 years in 2023. Anthrax and BLS also did a co-headlining tour this past summer.

When do Anthrax and Black Label Society 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Anthrax and Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

