AP Dhillon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

AP Dhillon has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Out Of This World.

The Indian-Canadian artist has shows planned at large and mid-sized venues in the USA and Canada in October and November. Major cities he will be performing at include Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Houston, Toronto, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. According to a press email, this is his first North American tour.

When do AP Dhillon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AP Dhillon All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following AP Dhillon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, AP Dhillon released a music video for "Summer High." For more, check out AP Dhillon's Zumic artist page.