View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

AP Dhillon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Out Of This World' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2022

AP Dhillon has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Out Of This World.

The Indian-Canadian artist has shows planned at large and mid-sized venues in the USA and Canada in October and November. Major cities he will be performing at include Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Houston, Toronto, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. According to a press email, this is his first North American tour.

When do AP Dhillon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AP Dhillon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

AP Dhillon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 9
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 11
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 14
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 16
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 19
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 22
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following AP Dhillon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, AP Dhillon released a music video for "Summer High." For more, check out AP Dhillon's Zumic artist page.

1
654
artists
AP Dhillon
genres
Hip Hop Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon
Oct
19
AP Dhillon
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart