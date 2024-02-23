Apocalyptica Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, symphonic metal group Apocalyptica announced 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. 2, new concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe from June into late November. The Finnish band also have festival performances in Florida and Ohio.
Apocalyptica All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 8
Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki, Finland
Sep 12
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Asia
Sep 19
Zorlu PSM - Turkcell Stage
İstanbul, Turkey
Sep 21
Kagelbanan
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 23
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Sep 26
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 27
Poppodium 013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 29
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 3
The Galvanizers Yard
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 5
The Great Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Schlachthof
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Oct 8
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Oct 11
O2 Arena
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 12
Alter Schlachthof
Dresden, SN, Germany
Oct 13
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
Klub Studio
Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 16
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Palanga Concert Hall
Palanga, Klaipėdos apskr., Lithuania
Oct 19
Kauno Žalgirio arena
Kaunas, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
Oct 20
Compensa Koncertų Salė
Vilnius, Lithuania
Oct 22
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Nov 11
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 12
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Nov 13
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 14
Rocher De Palmer
Cenon, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Nov 15
Santana 27
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Nov 17
LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo
Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 19
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Nov 20
Espace Julien
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Nov 21
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 22
Salle Métropole
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Nov 23
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 25
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Nov 26
FORM Space
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Nov 27
Sala Palatului
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Nov 28
National Palace of Culture
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Nov 29
Boris Trajkovski Sports Center
Skopje, Macedonia (FYROM)
When do Apocalyptica 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Apocalyptica on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is scheduled for release on June 7. Watch the music video for "The Four Horsemen" featuring Rob Trujillo.
In related news, the band posted on their social media that drummer Mikko Siren has left the band. For more, check out Apocalyptica's Zumic artist page.