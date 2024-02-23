Apocalyptica Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, symphonic metal group Apocalyptica announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. 2, new concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe from June into late November. The Finnish band also have festival performances in Florida and Ohio.

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Apocalyptica on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is scheduled for release on June 7. Watch the music video for "The Four Horsemen" featuring Rob Trujillo.

In related news, the band posted on their social media that drummer Mikko Siren has left the band. For more, check out Apocalyptica's Zumic artist page.