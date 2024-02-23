View all results for 'alt'
Apocalyptica Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Plays Metallica Vol. 2' tour in Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2024

This week, symphonic metal group Apocalyptica announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. 2, new concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe from June into late November. The Finnish band also have festival performances in Florida and Ohio.

Apocalyptica All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
Apocalyptica at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Sep 12
Apocalyptica at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Asia
Sep 19
Apocalyptica at Zorlu PSM - Turkcell Stage
Zorlu PSM - Turkcell Stage İstanbul, Turkey
Sep 21
Apocalyptica at Kagelbanan
Kagelbanan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 22
Apocalyptica at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Sep 23
Apocalyptica at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Sep 24
Apocalyptica at Train
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Sep 26
Apocalyptica at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 27
Apocalyptica at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 29
Apocalyptica at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Apocalyptica at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Apocalyptica at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 3
Apocalyptica at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Apocalyptica at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Apocalyptica at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Apocalyptica at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Oct 8
Apocalyptica at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Oct 9
Apocalyptica at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Oct 10
Apocalyptica at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Oct 11
Apocalyptica at O2 Arena
O2 Arena Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 12
Apocalyptica at Alter Schlachthof
Alter Schlachthof Dresden, SN, Germany
Oct 13
Apocalyptica at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
Apocalyptica at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 16
Apocalyptica at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Apocalyptica at Palanga Concert Hall
Palanga Concert Hall Palanga, Klaipėdos apskr., Lithuania
Oct 19
Apocalyptica at Kauno Žalgirio arena
Kauno Žalgirio arena Kaunas, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
Oct 20
Apocalyptica at Compensa Koncertų Salė
Compensa Koncertų Salė Vilnius, Lithuania
Oct 21
Apocalyptica at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
Oct 22
Apocalyptica at Alexela Kontserdimaja
Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Nov 11
Apocalyptica at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 12
Apocalyptica at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 13
Apocalyptica at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 14
Apocalyptica at Rocher De Palmer
Rocher De Palmer Cenon, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Nov 15
Apocalyptica at Santana 27
Santana 27 Bilbo, PV, Spain
Nov 17
Apocalyptica at LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo
LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 18
Apocalyptica at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Nov 19
Apocalyptica at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Nov 20
Apocalyptica at Espace Julien
Espace Julien Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Nov 21
Apocalyptica at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 22
Apocalyptica at Salle Métropole
Salle Métropole Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Nov 23
Apocalyptica at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 25
Apocalyptica at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Nov 26
Apocalyptica at FORM Space
FORM Space Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Nov 27
Apocalyptica at Sala Palatului
Sala Palatului București, Municipiul București, Romania
Nov 28
Apocalyptica at National Palace of Culture
National Palace of Culture Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Nov 29
Apocalyptica at Boris Trajkovski Sports Center
Boris Trajkovski Sports Center Skopje, Macedonia (FYROM)
Nov 30
Apocalyptica at Hangar
Hangar Beograd, Serbia
When do Apocalyptica 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Apocalyptica on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is scheduled for release on June 7. Watch the music video for "The Four Horsemen" featuring Rob Trujillo.

In related news, the band posted on their social media that drummer Mikko Siren has left the band. For more, check out Apocalyptica's Zumic artist page.

Apocalyptica
Alt Metal Heavy metal Neo Classical symphonic rock
image for artist Apocalyptica
Apocalyptica
