Aqua Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2023

This week, pop group Aqua announced 2023 fall tour dates.

Billed as a Barbie World Tour, the newly announced shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. Only dates in the USA have been shared at this time. Check back here when additional concerts are revealed. The group also has two previously announced headlining shows later this month.

Formed in the mid-1990's, Aqua gained worldwide attention with their 1997 pop song "Barbie Girl" — which they have re-done with Nicki Minaj and Ice Space for the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that has garnered positive reviews and broken commercial records since it was released. At the time of publication, Barbie had the biggest box office opening (by a non-sequel or superhero film) and it is already the highest-grossing film by a solo female director (Greta Gerwig) with over a billion dollars worldwide in the first month.

When do Aqua 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aqua All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 29
Aqua at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 12
Aqua at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 14
Aqua at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 16
Aqua at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Nov 19
Aqua at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 20
Aqua at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 22
Aqua at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 24
Aqua at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 26
Aqua at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 27
Aqua at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 28
Aqua at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Dec 4
Aqua at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 5
Aqua at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 6
Aqua at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 10
Aqua at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 12
Aqua at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 13
Aqua at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 15
Aqua at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Dec 17
Aqua at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 19
Aqua at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 20
Aqua at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aqua on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

