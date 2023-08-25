Aqua Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, pop group Aqua announced 2023 fall tour dates.

Billed as a Barbie World Tour, the newly announced shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. Only dates in the USA have been shared at this time. Check back here when additional concerts are revealed. The group also has two previously announced headlining shows later this month.

Formed in the mid-1990's, Aqua gained worldwide attention with their 1997 pop song "Barbie Girl" — which they have re-done with Nicki Minaj and Ice Space for the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that has garnered positive reviews and broken commercial records since it was released. At the time of publication, Barbie had the biggest box office opening (by a non-sequel or superhero film) and it is already the highest-grossing film by a solo female director (Greta Gerwig) with over a billion dollars worldwide in the first month.

When do Aqua 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aqua All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aqua on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Aqua's Zumic artist page.