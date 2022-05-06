Arcade Fire Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arcade Fire have announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their new album, WE.

The tour begins with a European run from August into early October with opening band Feist. After that, the band tour North America into December. The opening act for the USA shows will be Beck, performing an acoustic set. The only other scheduled appearance for Arcade Fire is in July at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

When do Arcade Fire 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and Verizon customers begin May 9. American Express / Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

