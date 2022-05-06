View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Arcade Fire Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'WE' world tour with Feist (in Europe) and Beck (in North America)
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 6, 2022

Arcade Fire have announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their new album, WE.

The tour begins with a European run from August into early October with opening band Feist. After that, the band tour North America into December. The opening act for the USA shows will be Beck, performing an acoustic set. The only other scheduled appearance for Arcade Fire is in July at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

When do Arcade Fire 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and Verizon customers begin May 9. American Express / Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arcade Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 4
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Arcade Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 30
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 2
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 7
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 11
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Zénith Grand Arena Lille Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
Sep 12
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Sep 14
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Sep 15
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 17
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 18
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Sep 21
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Sep 22
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 23
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 25
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Arkea Arena
Arkea Arena Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Sep 26
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Zénith Nantes Métropole
Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain, Pays de la Loire, France
Sep 28
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 29
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 1
Arcade Fire and Feist
Arcade Fire and Feist at Torwar
Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 28
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 1
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Nov 4
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 8
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 10
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 12
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 13
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Nov 16
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 19
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 22
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 27
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 1
Arcade Fire and Beck
Arcade Fire and Beck at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Arcade Fire on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Arcade Fire Zumic artist page.

2
994
artists
Arcade Fire
genres
Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire
Nov
4
Arcade Fire and Beck
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Signs of Life" - Arcade Fire [YouTube Music Video]
June 30, 2017
"Signs of Life" - Arcade Fire [YouTube Music Video]
Music Rock Arcade Fire Official Music Video
1
977
image for article "Creature Comfort" - Arcade Fire [YouTube Lyric Video]
June 20, 2017
"Creature Comfort" - Arcade Fire [YouTube Lyric Video]
Music Rock Arcade Fire Montreal, QC Official Music Video
1
1021
image for article Arcade Fire Add 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 1, 2017
Arcade Fire Add 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Angel Olsen Arcade Fire Broken Social Scene Grandmaster Flash Phantogram Preservation Hall Jazz Band Wolf Parade Canada United States
1
2335
Back to top
seating chart