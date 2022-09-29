View all results for 'alt'
Archers of Loaf Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

15+ shows across America, new song + album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2022

Archers of Loaf return to touring across American cities in November.

This week, the North Carolina rockers added shows at mid-sized venues coast to coast for January and February of 2023. The opening acts on select dates will be Weird Nightmare or Ducks Ltd.

Archers of Loaf Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

When do Archers of Loaf 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Archers of Loaf on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Archers of Loaf plan to release their first new album in years, Reason in Decline, on October 21. They have released a few advance singles from the LP, the latest of which is "Aimee."

For more, check out the Archers of Loaf Zumic artist page.

