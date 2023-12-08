View all results for 'alt'
Architects Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

30+ concerts in Europe and North America, with Metallica
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2023

English metal band Architects added 2024 tour dates, billed in conjunction with their new song: "Seeing Red."

New concerts are planned at venues across North America in May. The opening acts will be Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps. In January, Architects begin a tour through Europe with Spiritbox and Loathe. From May into August, Architects will be opening shows for Metallica in Germany, Finland, Denmark, Poland, and Spain.

May 7
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Jan 24
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jan 25
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jan 26
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jan 27
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland
Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland Münster, NRW, Germany
Jan 29
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jan 30
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jan 31
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 3
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Feb 4
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Forum Karlín
Forum Karlín Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Feb 6
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 7
Architects, Spiritbox, and Loathe at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 2
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 3
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 4
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 6
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 9
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 11
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 14
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 15
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
May 18
Architects, Of Mice & Men, and While She Sleeps at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 24
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Jun 14
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 5
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 12
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Metropolitano Stadium
Metropolitano Stadium Madrid, Spain
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Bloodstock Open Air 2024 at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Open Air Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 14
to
Aug 17
Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
When do Architects 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Architects on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Architects' Zumic artist page.

