Architects Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

English metal band Architects added 2024 tour dates, billed in conjunction with their new song: "Seeing Red."

New concerts are planned at venues across North America in May. The opening acts will be Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps. In January, Architects begin a tour through Europe with Spiritbox and Loathe. From May into August, Architects will be opening shows for Metallica in Germany, Finland, Denmark, Poland, and Spain.

Architects All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Architects 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Architects on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

