Arctic Monkeys Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

English rockers Arctic Monkeys added tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in the UK and Ireland from May into June of 2023. The opening acts for the new shows will be The Hives and The Mysterines.

Before then, Arctic Monkeys will release a new album titled The Car set on October 21 — their first since 2018. That will be followed by headlining concerts and festival performances in South America during October and November. In January, the English rockers have nine shows planned in Australia.

When do Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for Fan and album pre-orders begin September 29. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Arctic Monkeys on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

