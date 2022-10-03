View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Arctic Monkeys Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New album, big world tour coming
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 3, 2022

English rockers Arctic Monkeys added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned dates are set at large-scale North American venues in August and September with Irish punks Fontaines D.C. as the opening act. Previously, Arctic Monkeys announced concerts in the UK and Ireland from May into June of 2023 with The Hives and The Mysterines as opening acts.

Before the 2023 tour, Arctic Monkeys will release a new album titled The Car set on October 21 containing their first new songs since 2018. So far, they have released two singles: "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" and "Body Paint." The album drop will be followed by headlining concerts and festival performances in South America in the waning months of 2022. In January, the English rockers have nine shows planned in Australia.

When do Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 6. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 8
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 9
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Arctic Monkeys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 31
to
Nov 6
Primavera Sound São Paulo
Primavera Sound São Paulo at Distrito Anhembi
Distrito Anhembi Anhembi, SP, Brazil
Nov 4
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys at Jeunesse Arena
Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov 7
to
Nov 13
Primavera Sound - Santiago
Primavera Sound - Santiago at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 7
to
Nov 13
Primavera Sound - Buenos Aires
Primavera Sound - Buenos Aires at Buenos Aires, AR
Buenos Aires, AR Argentina, Central &amp; South America
Nov 8
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys at Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba , PR, Brazil
Nov 10
to
Nov 12
Kilkfest
Kilkfest at Espacio Idesa
Espacio Idesa Asunción, -, Paraguay
Nov 15
Arctic Monkeys and Interpol
Arctic Monkeys and Interpol at Arena 1
Arena 1 San Miguel, Gobierno Regional de Lima, Peru
Nov 17
Arctic Monkeys and Father John Misty
Arctic Monkeys and Father John Misty at Coliseo Live
Coliseo Live Cota, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 28
to
Jan 1
Lost Paradise
Lost Paradise at Glenworth Valley
Glenworth Valley Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 29
to
Dec 31
Falls Festival
Falls Festival at Pennyroyal Plains
Pennyroyal Plains Murroon, VIC, Australia
Dec 31
to
Jan 2
Falls Festival
Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jan 4
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 5
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 6
Heaps Good Festival
Heaps Good Festival at Adelaide Showgrounds
Adelaide Showgrounds Wayville, SA, Australia
Jan 7
to
Jan 8
Falls Fremantle
Falls Fremantle at Fremantle Park
Fremantle Park Fremantle, WA, Australia
Jan 11
Arctic Monkeys and MILDLIFE
Arctic Monkeys and MILDLIFE at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Jan 14
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys at The Domain - Sydney
The Domain - Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
May 29
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Ashton Gate Stadium
Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Riverside Stadium
Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Carrow Road Stadium
Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Hillsborough Park
Hillsborough Park Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Hillsborough Park
Hillsborough Park Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea.com Stadium Plasmarl, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at The AGEAS Bowl
The AGEAS Bowl West End, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 25
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 27
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 29
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 30
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 2
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 5
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 8
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 9
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 11
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 12
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 15
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 16
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Sep 18
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 20
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 22
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 23
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 24
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 26
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 29
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Arctic Monkeys on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Arctic Monkeys Zumic artist page.

1
130
artists
Arctic Monkeys
genres
Garage Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys
Sep
8
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep
9
Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C.
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Arctic Monkeys Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 23, 2022
Arctic Monkeys Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale...
Tickets Garage Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Arctic Monkeys
2
206
image for article "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" - Arctic Monkeys [YouTube Music Video]
July 27, 2018
"Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
Arctic Monkeys (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Rock Arctic Monkeys Official Music Video
3
1179
image for article "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino " - Arctic Monkeys [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
June 12, 2018
"Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino "
Arctic Monkeys (Spotify)
Music Alt Rock Arctic Monkeys Full Album Stream
7
2360
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart