Arctic Monkeys Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers Arctic Monkeys added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned dates are set at large-scale North American venues in August and September with Irish punks Fontaines D.C. as the opening act. Previously, Arctic Monkeys announced concerts in the UK and Ireland from May into June of 2023 with The Hives and The Mysterines as opening acts.

Before the 2023 tour, Arctic Monkeys will release a new album titled The Car set on October 21 containing their first new songs since 2018. So far, they have released two singles: "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" and "Body Paint." The album drop will be followed by headlining concerts and festival performances in South America in the waning months of 2022. In January, the English rockers have nine shows planned in Australia.

When do Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 6. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

