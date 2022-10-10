Arctic Monkeys Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Arctic Monkeys added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at venues across western Europe in April and May with Inhaler as the opening band. Previously, the band announced dates at large-scale North American venues in August and September with Irish punks Fontaines D.C. as the opening act. Arctic Monkeys also have concerts in the UK and Ireland from May into June of 2023 with The Hives and The Mysterines.

On October 21, Arctic Monkeys will release their next album, The Car, containing their first new songs since 2018. So far, they have released two singles: "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" and "Body Paint." The album will be followed by headlining concerts and festival performances in South America toward the end of 2022 and nine shows planned in Australia.

When do Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arctic Monkeys All Tour Dates and Tickets

