Tickets

Ari Lennox Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'age/sex/location' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2022

This week, Ari Lennox announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, age/sex/location.

Thirty concerts by our count are set at mid-sized North American venues from January into March. These new dates will be the most Ari has done since 2019 when she toured Europe and the USA.

Jan 26
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jan 29
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 2
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 7
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 9
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 11
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 14
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 16
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 17
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 19
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 21
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 22
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 24
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 26
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Feb 27
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 2
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 4
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Mar 5
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 7
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 8
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 10
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 14
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 16
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 18
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 21
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Mar 25
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 26
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 28
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 29
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
When do Ari Lennox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ari Lennox on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ari Lennox Zumic artist page.

