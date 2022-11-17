Ari Lennox Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ari Lennox announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, age/sex/location.

Thirty concerts by our count are set at mid-sized North American venues from January into March. These new dates will be the most Ari has done since 2019 when she toured Europe and the USA.

Ari Lennox All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ari Lennox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ari Lennox on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

