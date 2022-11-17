Ari Lennox Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ari Lennox announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, age/sex/location.
Thirty concerts by our count are set at mid-sized North American venues from January into March. These new dates will be the most Ari has done since 2019 when she toured Europe and the USA.
Ari Lennox Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Ari Lennox All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 26
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jan 29
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Feb 2
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 7
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 9
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 11
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Feb 14
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Feb 16
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Feb 17
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Feb 19
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Feb 22
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Feb 24
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 26
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Feb 27
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 2
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Mar 4
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Mar 5
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Mar 7
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 8
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Mar 10
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Mar 14
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 16
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Mar 18
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 25
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 26
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 28
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Mar 29
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
When do Ari Lennox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Ari Lennox on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
