Arlo Parks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming indie R&B artist Arlo Parks has added 2022 tour dates. The newly announced concerts are planned for September and October at mid-sized North American venues from coast to coast with Arlo headlining.

The 21-year-old London-born singer-songwriter's 55+ date world tour also includes opening sets for mega artists Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine, Clairo, and Tyler, The Creator, a few headlining shows in Australia, plus festivals including Coachella, Iceland Airwaves, and Fuji Rock.

When do Arlo Parks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOPE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arlo Parks All Tour Dates and Tickets

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Arlo Parks on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Arlo Parks Zumic artist page.