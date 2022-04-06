View all results for 'alt'
Arlo Parks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, and opening gigs for Billie, Harry, Florence, Clairo, Tyler
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 6, 2022

Up-and-coming indie R&B artist Arlo Parks has added 2022 tour dates. The newly announced concerts are planned for September and October at mid-sized North American venues from coast to coast with Arlo headlining.

The 21-year-old London-born singer-songwriter's 55+ date world tour also includes opening sets for mega artists Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine, Clairo, and Tyler, The Creator, a few headlining shows in Australia, plus festivals including Coachella, Iceland Airwaves, and Fuji Rock.

When do Arlo Parks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOPE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arlo Parks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 9
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 10
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Love Saves The Day
Love Saves The Day at Ashton Court Estate
Ashton Court Estate Long Ashton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
We Love Green
We Love Green at Bois de Vincennes
Bois de Vincennes Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 4
Live At Leeds
Live At Leeds at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Maifeld Derby
Maifeld Derby at Maimarkt-Gelande
Maimarkt-Gelande Mannheim, Germany
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Melt Festival
Melt Festival at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
Parklife Festival
Parklife Festival at Heaton Park
Heaton Park Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Tyler, The Creator, Jungle, Arlo Parks, and Daniela Rathana
Tyler, The Creator, Jungle, Arlo Parks, and Daniela Rathana at Rosendals Trädgård
Rosendals Trädgård Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks at Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 25
Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 Vilnius, Lithuania
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 12
Clairo, Arlo Parks, and Widowspeak
Clairo, Arlo Parks, and Widowspeak at Somerset House
Somerset House London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurtenfestival
Gurtenfestival at Gurten
Gurten Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 25
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Rescheduled
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jul 26
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
Clairo, Arlo Parks, and Widowspeak
Clairo, Arlo Parks, and Widowspeak at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Jul 29
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 10
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Aug 11
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Aug 13
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Vodafone Paredes de Coura
Vodafone Paredes de Coura at Paredes de Coura, PT
Paredes de Coura, PT Portugal, Europe
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Sep 2
Florence + The Machine and Arlo Parks
Florence + The Machine and Arlo Parks at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Florence + The Machine and Arlo Parks
Florence + The Machine and Arlo Parks at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 14
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 16
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 17
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Agora Theater Tickets
The Agora Theater Tickets Cleveland, OH
Sep 18
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 24
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 27
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 29
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 30
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 10
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 12
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 2
to
Nov 5
Iceland Airwaves Festival
Iceland Airwaves Festival at Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík, Iceland

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Arlo Parks on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Arlo Parks Zumic artist page.

