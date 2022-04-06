Arlo Parks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming indie R&B artist Arlo Parks has added 2022 tour dates. The newly announced concerts are planned for September and October at mid-sized North American venues from coast to coast with Arlo headlining.
The 21-year-old London-born singer-songwriter's 55+ date world tour also includes opening sets for mega artists Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine, Clairo, and Tyler, The Creator, a few headlining shows in Australia, plus festivals including Coachella, Iceland Airwaves, and Fuji Rock.
When do Arlo Parks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is HOPE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Arlo Parks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Arlo Parks All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 9
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Apr 10
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Empire Polo Field
Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Ashton Court Estate
Long Ashton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
Bois de Vincennes
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 4
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Maimarkt-Gelande
Mannheim, Germany
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Ferropolis
Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
Heaton Park
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Rosendals Trädgård
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Dyrskuepladsen
DK, Denmark
Jun 25
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
Vilnius, Lithuania
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 12
Somerset House
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurten
Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 25
Rescheduled
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Jul 26
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Naeba ski resort
Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Jul 29
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Aug 10
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Aug 11
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Aug 13
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura, PT
Portugal, Europe
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Kempische Steenweg
Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Walibi Holland
Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Sep 2
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Sep 9
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 12
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Sep 16
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Sep 17
The Agora Theater Tickets
Cleveland, OH
Sep 18
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 20
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 24
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Sep 29
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Sep 30
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Oct 10
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Oct 12
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
